  2. Turquie
  3. Antalya

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Antalya

Alanya
5
Muratpasa
53
Dosemealti
9
Aksu
8
Recherche de nouveaux bâtiments
Complexe résidentiel The Cruise Collection
Complexe résidentiel The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$130,879
L'année de construction 2023
Le Cruise Collection est situé dans la zone de développement d'Antalya, Altintash. Des constructions à grande échelle sont prévues dans la région avec le développement de toutes les infrastructures nécessaires, ce qui en fera un "nouveau centre d'Antalya". Les appartements ont des finitions…
Développeur
TURKREALT
Complexe résidentiel Premium
Complexe résidentiel Premium
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$241,069
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 76–235 m²
6 objets immobiliers 6
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Complexe résidentiel The Yacht Collection
Complexe résidentiel The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$72,138
L'année de construction 2022
TheModernResidentialComplexisloatedIntheheartofthetouristtownofalanyaandextenStenSoveranareaof1023m².Thefive-storybuildingincludeSapartmentSwithDiferentLayoutsfrom32to48m², allapartmentsAredIdIdIndIntotw OConcepts - 1 + 1 etvosez les états. ThinwalkingDistanceoftheComplexe: bars, boîtes de n…
Développeur
TURKREALT
Complexe résidentiel White Sail Residence
Complexe résidentiel White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$61,833
L'année de construction 2022
TheModernResidentialComplexisloatedInthetouristtownofmahmutlar, qui se traduit par le storytoral de la cusillaya
Développeur
TURKREALT
Complexe résidentiel The Seascape Collection
Complexe résidentiel The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turquie
depuis
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Développeur
TURKREALT
Résidence New Life
Résidence New Life
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$191,760
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 76–135 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Quartier résidentiel Exclusive apartment in Alanya close to city
Quartier résidentiel Exclusive apartment in Alanya close to city
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$123,857
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern residence with picturesque views and swimming pools close to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$212,289
Nous offrons des appartements de haute qualité avec vue sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un coin salon et d'un barbecue, d'un court de tennis, d'un sauna, d'un bain à vapeur, d'un hammam et d'un jacuzzi, …
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
- We find this one bedroom bright apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar with a bright open kitchen living room, bathroom, and bedroom. The project is just finished in 2017 and it gives you a bright breathtaking apartment. The apartment is located in a modernist building in an excellent condition. T…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pools, spa area and gym, in the developing area of Demirtaş, Alanya, Turkey
Demirtas, Turquie
depuis
$153,257
Dans une zone touristique en développement populaire, ce développement offre des appartements standard de 1 chambre et 2 chambres à coucher penthouses.Caractéristiques des appartements Équipement: porte d'entrée en acier, interphone vidéo, mobilier intégré dans la cuisine et les salles de ba…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Quartier résidentiel Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turquie
depuis
$166,566
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its lo…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Fully Furnished apartment Right on the Seafront in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$133,466
-We offer you a cup of coffee from this terrace on the first coastline in Alanya Mahmutlar! Seafront Apartment close to Mahmutlar CenterThis is a furnished 2 bedroom apartment with 2 large terraces just right on the seafront in Alanya. The project was finished in 2009 by the well- known cons…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel New Build Apartment in the heart of Oba Alanya
Quartier résidentiel New Build Apartment in the heart of Oba Alanya
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$143,076
Modern new flats in Alanya, in the famous Oba center close to the beach The newly built complex has a central location which will attract buyers who are interested in an active lifestyle, dining, shopping, fairs, and nightlife Highlights of Apartment in the Heart of Alanya Oba1 In the heart …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Quartier résidentiel Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$124,924
-Come see this beautiful Alanya apartment with sea view. You will love this 2-bedroom Alanya apartment close to center and beach with breathtaking sea views of Mediterranean. This apartment is 110 sqm with a living room, an open plan kitchen, two bathrooms. from the open plan kitchen, you ha…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$437,065
Le nouveau projet résidentiel n'est pas créé pour assurer une vie confortable et moderne, mais vous donne également l'occasion unique de profiter de la splendeur de la côte méditerranéenne.Le complexe offre une large gamme d'appartements avec différents espaces et aménagements - des appartem…
Agence
TRANIO
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$309,641
-A beautiful villa with stunning panoramic sea view in Alanya, Kargicak. This modern 3-bedroom villa with pool for sale in Alanya, Kargicak is newly built with latest materials and technology.  This modern 3 bedroom villa located in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak is prestige district for luxury …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool in a luxury area, Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool in a luxury area, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$149,926
La résidence dispose d'une piscine avec un coin salon, un terrain de sport, un parking, une aire de jeux pour enfants, une vidéosurveillance.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité La propriété est située dans un quartier calme et pittoresque, à proximité de toutes les infrastructures nécessaires
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Centric apartment in modernist building
Quartier résidentiel Centric apartment in modernist building
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$147,347
Centric apartment in Alanya with Separate kitchenThis centric apartment in a modernist building in Alanya, Mahmutlar steps away from all you need.   The restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, beaches, and all social amenities are just walking distance. the complex has built-in 2008 with a modern …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Investment Apartments in Demirtas Alanya Close to the Beach
Quartier résidentiel Investment Apartments in Demirtas Alanya Close to the Beach
Demirtas, Turquie
depuis
$119,586
We are pleased to offer you new apartments in an ultra-modern complex. Demirtas. Alanya. Demirtas is an area with a pronounced local atmosphere, far from the hustle and bustle of cities. This is a place where the locals live in tranquility, surrounded by nature and crystal clear beaches.Ther…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$294,026
La belle résidence dispose d'un jardin paysagé, de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'un centre de fitness extérieur, d'espaces barbecue, de sécurité, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna et d'un bain à vapeur, d'un salon, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un parking.Achèvement - 21/09/2023.Em…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Complexe résidentiel Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$127,225
L'année de construction 2024
9 objets immobiliers 9
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is located on 1426 square meters in Payallar, a beautiful place in Alanya, and consists of 1 block and 5 floors. Our apartments have a forest view. Our project, which promises a comfortable life with outdoor living…
Agence
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Quartier résidentiel Excellent apartment on new construction in Kargicak, Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Excellent apartment on new construction in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$154,821
It is located in an excellent location, surrounded by hotels, shops, and green areas and a few steps from the beaches,    why Buy This Property? - Excellent location close to beach and shops - High-quality building by the well-known construction company - Great investment and high rental potential
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turquie
depuis
$385,980
Le complexe résidentiel comprend 359 appartements (avec 1, 2 et 3 chambres) et 51 locaux commerciaux (18 bureaux et 33 magasins), piscines intérieures et extérieures pour enfants et adultes, un sauna, un centre de remise en forme et une aire de jeux pour enfants en plein air, un parking. En …
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Quartier résidentiel 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turquie
depuis
$127,060
-A fully furnished apartment for sale in Alanya, Cikcilli district close to shopping malls like Alanyum, Migros and Metro This Alanya apartment situated on the 3rd floor of 11 strorey blocks Features SouthsideSwimming poolIndoor poolWAter slidingSaunaFitnessChildren playgroundLift24 hours se…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Kurt Tower Tosmur
Complexe résidentiel Kurt Tower Tosmur
Tosmur, Turquie
depuis
$408,135
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 10
Компания Alanya Investment представляет собственный проект жилого комплекса Kurt Tower Tosmur. Этот проект соединил в себе хорошее месторасположение, шикарный вид, современную инфраструктуру и высокое качество строительства. Alanya Investment составляющая строительной компании Kurt İnşaat…
Agence
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Complexe résidentiel Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Villa with two swimming pools, a garden and a kids' playground, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turquie
depuis
$1,02M
Nous vous proposons une villa de haute qualité avec un grand jardin et un gazebo, une piscine extérieure et une piscine intérieure chauffée, une vue sur la mer, une terrasse spacieuse et une aire de jeux pour enfants.Installations et équipement dans la maison Chauffage au solCheminéeAlarmeEm…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Seaside Apartment 1+1 for sale in Alanya, Kestel
Quartier résidentiel Seaside Apartment 1+1 for sale in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
We offer your attention seaside apartments for sale Alanya, Kestel in the new development area of the resort city of Alanya- Kestel. It is only 3 km from popular Oba centrum and 6 km from the historic center of Alanya. Kestel extends along the coastline between Mediterranean sea and mountain…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Quartier résidentiel Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$88,622
Avec un design extérieur incroyable, cet immobilier d'Alanya est rempli de caractéristiques architectiales de la nature et de son environnement vert. Ces appartements avec ses belles terrasses donnant sur la piscine ou un environnement vert. Pourquoi acheter ce bien immobilier à Alanya?-Dans…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Lovely Alanya apartments for sale
Quartier résidentiel Lovely Alanya apartments for sale
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$122,789
-Lovely Alanya apartments for sale located in Tosmur district is close to the beach and main road.  Apartments for sale in Alanya, Tosmur are walking distance to many social amenities like cafes, restaurants, main road, swimming pool, and bank. The apartment complex is just 1 km from Oba cen…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$127,714
Le projet se compose de 63 appartements dans un bloc. Le projet est à Demirtas, le centre touristique le plus populaire d'Alanya, à 1000 mètres de la mer.Le projet a 9 étages et appartements avec 1-4 chambres.Installations et équipement dans la maison Caractéristiques intérieures du bâtiment…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Incekum, Turquie
depuis
$709,522
Le complexe se compose de 5 villas. Chacune de ces villas dispose d'une piscine à débordement, 3 chambres, salon et cuisine. Deux villas ont un parking extérieur, trois villas ont un parking intérieur.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité Le projet est à 2 km d'Inzhekum qui a l'une des m…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$159,921
La résidence dispose d'un parking couvert, d'un parc aquatique, d'un bain turc, d'un court de tennis, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un espace vert paysagé, de sentiers pédestres et de jogging, de salons.Achèvement - 1er trimest…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Quartier résidentiel 3+1 WITH SEPARATE KITCHEN IN ALANYA
Ciplakli, Turquie
depuis
$179,379
If you want to see the pool from your large balcony when you are restıng or having your dinner, concentrate on this apartment.There are three bedrooms, one living room , seperate kitchen, two bathrooms and a large balcony.It will be sold without furnıture so you can choose through your wishe…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Sea View Apartment in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Sea View Apartment in Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$131,331
Why Buy This Property? Siemens White goods and Airconditioner included the pricesBreathtaking peaceful apartmentVery well working Management systemThe quiet and peaceful situation in beautiful, natural surroundings. This beautiful apartment in the most sought-after location of Alanya, in a v…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$146,445
Le projet comprend 5 maisons et 113 appartements.Types d'appartements: standard avec 1-2 chambres, duplex avec 2-4 chambres, appartements avec jardin et 2 chambres.Conception optimale des chambres. En plus des grands studios de salon et des chambres, tous les appartements ont un balcon avec …
Agence
TRANIO
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$265,865
3+1 penthouse Square area 200 m2 Infrastructure: Swimming pool Generator Elevator Security Private closed area To the sea 400 meters Aydat 1000 euros per year
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel One bedroom apartment in Elite Life 3, Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel One bedroom apartment in Elite Life 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$144,143
Excellent one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar district in the elite Elite Life 3 complex. The complex is located 250 meters from the sea and a long well-groomed promenade with gazebos and parks with exercise equipment. A few meters from the main street with all the restaurant…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$195,394
The main feature of the project is its convenient location, just 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, which makes it even more liquid on the real estate market. This new residential complex will be built on a 10.000 m2 land plot, which will include 3 residential blocks of 12 floors with 337…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Quartier résidentiel New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Yaylali, Turquie
depuis
$136,669
-We are delightfull to offer this new build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya. Kestel is new developing area Alanya. Here you have a harmony between the old building and new building. Kestel, you can walk in Orange and banana garden, you can enjoy the sand beach and you can also bike in mo…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turquie
depuis
$1,36M
Nous offrons des villas avec des places de parking et des garages souterrains, piscines intérieures et extérieures, jacuzzis, saunas et bains turcs, vue sur la mer, zones de barbecue, terrains de jeux pour enfants.Achèvement - juin 2023.Installations et équipement dans la maison Climatisatio…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel New Properties in Alanya, Oba with Charming Design
Quartier résidentiel New Properties in Alanya, Oba with Charming Design
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
-Affordably priced property located in the best residential district -Brand new property walking distance to all daily amenities -Charming interior and exterior design   These newly build Properties in Alanya are located in the Oba neighborhood which is accepted as a high-class residential a…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$499,503
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer.La résidence dispose de trois grandes piscines, une piscine avec un coin salon et deux piscines pour enfants, un bar, un espace barbecue, un terrain de football, des terrains de basket-ball et de tennis, un parking couvert, de…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New guarded residence in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$306,513
La résidence dispose d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une surveillance vidéo, un grand parking.Achèvement - juillet 2024.Installations et équipement dans la maison InterphoneCuisine équipéeÉbénisterie de cuisine Siemens (hob, four, hotte)Climatisation dans chaque chambreEmplacement et infrastructu…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments near the beach and restaurant, in the centre of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$295,161
Dans une zone touristique populaire, ce développement à faible hauteur offre une variété de types de plats: des appartements standard de 1-2 chambres, des penthouses de 2 et 4 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements L'appartement est équipé de: porte d'entrée en acier, interphone, mobilie…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel 2+1 APARTMENT , CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN PAYALLAR,ALANYA
Quartier résidentiel 2+1 APARTMENT , CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN PAYALLAR,ALANYA
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$134,534
This apartment is only 100 metres to the beach! There are two bedrooms and a living room with kitchen in the apartment.The building is old but ıt is certainly well-cared.It is on sale with furniture.There is one bathroom inside and a balcony and the apartment is 115 m2. As you can see in the…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$1,25M
Nous offrons des villas avec des espaces verts, des piscines, des espaces barbecue, des terrasses et des jacuzzis.Achèvement - juin 2024.Installations et équipement dans la maison Sol en granitÉbénisterie de cuisineDouble vitragePlanches de cuisine en granitPorte d'entrée en acierChauffage a…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Comfort
Complexe résidentiel Comfort
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$144,022
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 12
Surface 56–105 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept. The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar. You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located …
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the center of Alanya, Оба, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the center of Alanya, Оба, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$141,904
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'une piscine, d'un parking, d'un sauna, d'un centre de remise en forme, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants et d'un espace barbecue.Achèvement - décembre 2024.Installations et équipement dans la maison…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$272,456
Dans une zone touristique populaire, ce développement à faible hauteur offre une variété de types de plats : des appartements standard de 1-2 chambres et des penthouses de 2-3 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements Équipement: porte d'entrée en acier, interphone vidéo, mobilier intégré d…
Agence
TRANIO
Résidence Euro Residence 20
Résidence Euro Residence 20
Mahmutlar, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Kurt Safir I Euro Residence 20 Lux residence with high standards of construction on the first coastline in the Mahmutlar area. The residential complex Euro Residence 20 is located on a plot of land of 3.989 m2, consists of two 12-story blocks and 146 first-class apartments of type 1 + 1 ( 4…
Développeur
KurtSafir
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$121,470
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature et la mer. Il se compose de 15 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 12 unitésDuplex appartements avec 2 chambres — 3 unitésL'acompte est de 40 % et il est possible d'acompter le montant restant ava…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$341,673
Riviera Imperial is building the highest standard in the market with high-end finishes. What you need for luxury living, you will find it here. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa is located in Kargicak, Alanya, up on a hill where you have stunning sea and mountain views. The project surroun…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel T 01008
Complexe résidentiel T 01008
Ciplakli, Turquie
depuis
$171,520
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 8
Surface 47–86 m²
12 objets immobiliers 12
Location: ·           Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district. ·           2.5 km. to the sea ·           Alanya city center is 3 km away. ·           5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital ·           45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport ·           2 hours to Antalya Airport   Land area - 25,000 …
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and gym, Ciplakli, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$221,371
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature et la mer. Il se compose de 16 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 8 unitésAppartements avec 2 chambres — 4 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 2 chambres — 2 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 3 chambres …
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Newly Built One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Newly Built One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$137,737
-We; at Basic Apartment are delightful to offer this newly built one bedroom apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar for sale, situated close to beach, school and centrum.   Mahmutlar is new development area is in Alanya which is popular with newly built resort and apartments. Mahmutlar has stunning …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Complexe résidentiel Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$138,426
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 8
La résidence Mostar est un nouveau projet de luxe luxueux avec une superficie de 9 000 m2. La résidence se compose de 3 blocs et 181 appartements et est situé dans le quartier des célèbres plages de sable - Avsallar.
Agence
RealtGo
Immeuble Nobby Garden
Immeuble Nobby Garden
Alanya, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 9
Les complexes Nobby GardenLes complexes Nobby Garden installés dans chaque région d'Alanie — Авсалларе. Il s'agit de deux blocs sur 117 bâtiments.Projet Nobby Garden — Un complexe de style élégant avec des acteurs du rythme de travail et des ordinateurs portables. Une solution idéale pour vo…
Développeur
Nordic Property
Complexe résidentiel Residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Oba, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$482,475
La résidence dispose d'une piscine, d'un bar, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un coin salon, d'un espace barbecue, d'un parking, d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'une salle de fitness, d'un jacuzzi, d'un hammam, d'un bain à vapeur et d'un sauna, d'une salle de massage, d'un concierge.Caractéristiq…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Seafront apartment with panoramic views in Tosmur Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Seafront apartment with panoramic views in Tosmur Alanya
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$123,857
Apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the castle on the first line with two bedrooms in the area of ​​Tosmiur, Alanya.An ideal option for those who dream of daily walks along the beach and coffee on the spacious and cozy balcony. Tosmur is a peaceful tourist region of Alanya. The lo…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Alanya Pamfilia Residence
Quartier résidentiel Alanya Pamfilia Residence
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$133,466
Pamfilia residence is well-kept complex located close to Mahmutlar centrum. This is two bedrooms fully furnished apartment in the Mahmutlar present and provides many opportunities to the new owner. It is a very common and popular complex for renting out so the new owner starts earning immedi…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Quartier résidentiel New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$104,637
We are pleased to present you a new residential complex, the construction of which will begin in July this year. The complex will be located on a plot of 2155 m² and will consist of 1 residential block and 45 apartments of various layouts. Within walking distance from the complex will be the…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Nordic Life Residence
Quartier résidentiel Nordic Life Residence
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$128,128
-Nordic Life Residence is a new development of Alanya consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in 3 modern high towers blocks with modern finishes. Nordic Life residence is located Tosmur district of Alanya and has excellent social amenities nearby school, beach, Apotheke, hairdress…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$84,007
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'un spa, d'une piscine extérieure avec toboggans, d'une piscine intérieure et d'une piscine pour enfants, d'un parking, d'un espace barbecue avec pergolas, d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une …
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Quartier résidentiel 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$138,805
this 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur is just 300 meters from the beautiful beach, walking distance to the restaurants, shops and 20 meters to the public bus stop. only 800 meters to the famous Oba centrum This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Alanya located in a residential complex with car park…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Quartier résidentiel Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center
Kemer, Turquie
depuis
$137,737
We are proud to offer you a turnkey two-bedroom apartment in an elite residential complex located in Kemer. Well-equipped apartment for sale for summer holiday and permanent living on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea in Kemer area with a great location Well-equipped apartment for …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$320,704
Complexe résidentiel avec tout pour les loisirs et la vie: la mer, le soleil et une excellente infrastructure. Le complexe se compose de 2 blocs et comprend également son propre centre commercial. Les fenêtres panoramiques des appartements offriront une vue sur la mer et Alanya. Il y aura un…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Quartier résidentiel Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$132,398
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$147,581
Nous vous proposons des appartements de 75 m2 et duplex de 155 m2.La résidence de luxe dispose de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'un barbecue, d'un centre de remise en forme, d'un générateur, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un parking, d'un concierge, d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une vi…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel Lake Terrace Village
Complexe résidentiel Lake Terrace Village
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$132,810
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 3
Lake Terrace VillageWe are very pleased to present Lake Terrace Village Kargicak Villas, our luxury segment project, which we have been painstakingly working on for a long time time. This valuable project with reasonable investment cost and high profit also opens the door for you to obtain T…
Développeur
jasmine group
Quartier résidentiel Modern luxury homes in Alanya, Kestel
Quartier résidentiel Modern luxury homes in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turquie
depuis
$127,060
-located in sought after new developing area of Alanya called Kestel. This modern luxury apartments are just 700 meters from the beach and feature breathtaking views over the Mediterranean.  About this modern luxury homes This modern luxury home has been implemented with a modern design usin…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$128,128
-If you are looking for an apartment in Alanya which is both in a dynamic avenue and close to the sea, This one is the right one for you. It is 2+1, in 125 m2, with a separated large kitchen, a large glassed balcony, a living room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. From all windows of the fla…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Cosy aparment in Alanya nearby beach and Tosmur centrum
Quartier résidentiel Cosy aparment in Alanya nearby beach and Tosmur centrum
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$125,992
-Welcome to your new life in Alanya! This Apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur with swimming pool and the large Mediterranean landscaped garden is close to many restaurants, Turkish bath, and beach. Exclusive sought-after neighborhood apartment is on the way to popular Dim river which has a …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Complexe résidentiel ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$324,371
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 10
Новый проект жилого комплекса предлагает новый взгляд на привычные вещи, современность и комфорт. Этот жилой комплекс располагается в районе Сарай, который находится недалеко от центра Алании и пляжа Дамлаташ. За счет удобной городской инфраструктуры комплекс предоставит комфортную жизнь сво…
Agence
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Quartier résidentiel Stunning project with a unique layout of apartments
Quartier résidentiel Stunning project with a unique layout of apartments
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$229,562
This residential complex offers its construction on a total area of ​​2380 m2 and just 600 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The complex will consist of two residential blocks with options for apartment layouts. The main advantage of this residential complex is its location, in the very cen…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Gold City
Complexe résidentiel Gold City
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$116,410
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
Agence
Sun World Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the Residence
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the Residence
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$177,677
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 6
Авсаллар на карте находится в 35 км запад от Алании. Растояние до международного аэропорта Анталии 70 км, до аэропорта города Газипаша – 75 км. Туристы выбирают Авсаллар за роскошные песчаные пляжи, бескрайние хвойные леса и мягкий климат. Круглый год в Асалларе отдыхают люди со всех уголков…
Agence
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Quartier résidentiel A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Quartier résidentiel A complex that will give you opportunities for any kind of recreation
Yaylali, Turquie
depuis
$135,602
This complex will consist of one residential block, 5 floors and a total of 10 apartments. Residents of the complex will have access to their own infrastructure: swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, barbecue area, lobby, security, lobby, parking, playground. The lively area provides exc…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel The Lumos - Luxury apartments in modern building
Quartier résidentiel The Lumos - Luxury apartments in modern building
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$171,904
Excellent location complex in Mahmutlar, contemporary exterior design close to beach and shops. The complex located in Alanya Mahmutar and walking distance to beaches, restaurants, shops and public transport. It is only 25 Km from Alanya airport and the Airport shuttle bus station is close t…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Quartier résidentiel Elegantly Designed Flats in Oba, Alanya with Exclusive Social Amenities
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$160,159
Swimming pool Indoor pool 2477 SecurityGenerator Car parkingBBQ Pergola Tennis court  Basketball Court Sauna Fitness salt room Steam room Shocked room
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Luxurious apartments 200 meters from the sea
Quartier résidentiel Luxurious apartments 200 meters from the sea
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$144,143
Kargicak is a region of Alanya on the Mediterranean coast. It is located near the Mahmutlar district, about 3 km from the center. The distance to the center of Alanya is only 14 km, the nearest Gazipasa Airport is located to the east, 25 km., To Antalya from Kirgicak - 140 km. The project wi…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Immeuble CACTUS GARDEN
Immeuble CACTUS GARDEN
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$99,228
L'année de construction 2022
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 46–200 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
CACTUS GARDEN This project will be completed in Februrary 2022 Facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor Jaccuzi -Sauna -Steam room -Rest room -Gym -Children's playground -Barbecue space -Table tennis -Lobby Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to…
Développeur
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Complexe résidentiel New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the beach, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$522,208
Nous offrons des appartements avec des places de parking dans le garage.La résidence dispose d'un espace vert, d'une piscine extérieure de 600 m2 et d'une piscine pour enfants de 55 m2, d'un garage souterrain, d'une salle de fitness, d'un sauna, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'une sécurit…
Agence
TRANIO
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools and a spa complex at 200 meters from the sea, Kargilak, Turkey
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$323,542
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'un complexe spa avec un coin salon et des salles de massage, une piscine extérieure avec toboggans, une piscine intérieure et une piscine pour enfants, un parking, un sauna, un hammam et…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Magic Hills
Quartier résidentiel Magic Hills
Toslak, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 3
Agence
Sun World Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel New Alanya Property with Luxury Hotel Facilities
Quartier résidentiel New Alanya Property with Luxury Hotel Facilities
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$145,211
-A new offer on the Alanya real estate market with luxury hotel facilities - Perfect for someone looking to obtain a luxury lifestyle in the heart of the city of Alanya Mahmutlar. New Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar with luxury facilitiesNew built apartments for sale in Alanya located in the c…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$266,932
For sale a magnificent plot on a small hill, near the sea for the construction of a villa in Kargicak, Alanya
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Modern view apartments in the Oba area
Quartier résidentiel Modern view apartments in the Oba area
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$144,143
This is the purpose for which the apartment will be used, and personal preferences. Someone plans to live in apartments continuously, someone - to spend a vacation, and someone is interested in receiving passive income from rent. The apartment we want to offer you is perfect for all these op…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Alfirdaus Residence
Complexe résidentiel Alfirdaus Residence
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$268,968
L'année de construction 2023
Surface 13 800 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
We present to your attention the grandiose project of the premium residential complex - class Al Firdaus from the construction company Kurt Safir. A residential complex with unique infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Kargyjak. Thanks to the successful choice of the …
Développeur
KurtSafir
Quartier résidentiel Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$185,785
the complex consists of two residential buildings with landscaped garden and a nicely sized swimming pool. The apartment is just 500 meters from the beach close to shops and restaurants and all daily amenities  the apartment is located on the third floor of a eleven-story building facing nor…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Cozy 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar just 450m from the sea
Quartier résidentiel Cozy 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar just 450m from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$146,279
Mahmutlar is one of the actively built up and developing areas of Alanya. Located between Kestel and Kargicak. Surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Distance from the center of Alanya is 8 km. The growth in the popularity of this area, albeit high, but the most reason…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel New Project in Kargicak 100 meters to the Beach
Quartier résidentiel New Project in Kargicak 100 meters to the Beach
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$92,892
The structure of this project includes 2 blocks of low-rise buildings, designed for 53 apartments of various layouts. The total area of ​​the residential complex is 3005m2. Within walking distance are supermarkets, shops, schools, kindergartens. The complex has its own infrastructure, which …
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Aksu, Turquie
depuis
$166,880
La résidence dispose de jardins paysagers, chemins de randonnée, terrains de jeux pour enfants et piscine, une piscine extérieure de 192 m2, des espaces de salon, un bar et un barbecue, un centre de remise en forme, un parking, une sécurité 24h/24, un sauna et un bain turc.Achèvement - décem…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$176,175
Mahmutlar is located away from traffic and city traffic. Ipek Residence is a 15-minute drive from the center of Alanya and 100 meters from Mahmutlar Tuesday Bazaar. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Ipek Residence is a 5-storey building consisting of 10 apartments. Our apartment is loca…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Crystal Nova 1+1 Apartment in Oba, Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Crystal Nova 1+1 Apartment in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$147,347
Crystal Nova apartments were built by the most well-known constructor in Alanya and the residential complex is stand out with its very well operated social areas Luxury One-bedroom apartment in the Crystal Nova complex in Oba, Alanya.Oba district is a prestigious area of ​​Alanya 3 km from t…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Quartier résidentiel Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$186,853
The complex consists of 2 blocks, is being built on a plot of 6.500 m² and is located only 50 meters from the beach, thanks to which its apartments offer impressive direct views of the sea and other sights of the city of Alanya. This project will surprise you with its design, layout and thou…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Beach-front Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Beach-front Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$160,159
Newly Built fabulous beach front apartments in Mahmutlar, Alanya offers a peaceful atmosphere with great sea view. Complete with top quality materials and finishes throughout. this luxury apartment in Alanya. Coffee on the terrace with the ocean will seem luxurious.   This beachfront apartme…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel Modern project with rich infrastructure
Quartier résidentiel Modern project with rich infrastructure
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$165,498
Complex in the very center of Alanya, just 370 meters from the sea.This complex will be located on the territory of 1.450 square meters, consist of 1 four-storey block and 56 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 penthouse 3+1 penthouse Area of ​​apartments from 53m² to 140m² Open poolIndoor heat…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Quartier résidentiel A large-scale project in an ecological area with developed infrastructure
Quartier résidentiel A large-scale project in an ecological area with developed infrastructure
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$130,263
The residential complex, covering an area of 3.000 m2, boasts a unique developed infrastructure, landscape, as well as its location, which distinguish it from other complexes.The layouts of flats and suites in the residential complex are distinguished by well-thought-out zoning and functiona…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alanya, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$351,923
La résidence dispose de piscines intérieures et extérieures pour enfants et adultes, d'un bain turc, d'un sauna et d'un jacuzzi, d'un centre de fitness, d'un barbecue, de bars, d'un parking, d'un kiosque, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un cinéma, d'Internet sans fil, d'une sécurité 24h/2…
Agence
TRANIO
Quartier résidentiel Exodus Residence Alanya
Quartier résidentiel Exodus Residence Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$131,331
-Exodus residence is a new-built residential complex in Alanya. The complex is located in the most popular residential area called Mahmutlar. This newly built apartment will consist of two blocks in 98 apartments with different variations of layout. Charming exterior design, rich social faci…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
