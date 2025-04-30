Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Le Cruise Collection est situé dans la zone de développement d'Antalya, Altintash. Des constructions à grande échelle sont prévues dans la région avec le développement de toutes les infrastructures nécessaires, ce qui en fera un "nouveau centre d'Antalya". Les appartements ont des finitions…
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both
We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on …
Nous offrons des appartements de haute qualité avec vue sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un coin salon et d'un barbecue, d'un court de tennis, d'un sauna, d'un bain à vapeur, d'un hammam et d'un jacuzzi, …
- We find this one bedroom bright apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar with a bright open kitchen living room, bathroom, and bedroom. The project is just finished in 2017 and it gives you a bright breathtaking apartment. The apartment is located in a modernist building in an excellent condition. T…
Dans une zone touristique en développement populaire, ce développement offre des appartements standard de 1 chambre et 2 chambres à coucher penthouses.Caractéristiques des appartements
Équipement: porte d'entrée en acier, interphone vidéo, mobilier intégré dans la cuisine et les salles de ba…
If you are looking for a ready-made holiday apartment or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea, then this offer is worth considering in more detail. For sale is an apartment with renovation, furniture, appliances. But the main advantage of this apartment is its lo…
-We offer you a cup of coffee from this terrace on the first coastline in Alanya Mahmutlar! Seafront Apartment close to Mahmutlar CenterThis is a furnished 2 bedroom apartment with 2 large terraces just right on the seafront in Alanya. The project was finished in 2009 by the well- known cons…
Modern new flats in Alanya, in the famous Oba center close to the beach The newly built complex has a central location which will attract buyers who are interested in an active lifestyle, dining, shopping, fairs, and nightlife Highlights of Apartment in the Heart of Alanya Oba1 In the heart …
-Come see this beautiful Alanya apartment with sea view. You will love this 2-bedroom Alanya apartment close to center and beach with breathtaking sea views of Mediterranean. This apartment is 110 sqm with a living room, an open plan kitchen, two bathrooms. from the open plan kitchen, you ha…
Le nouveau projet résidentiel n'est pas créé pour assurer une vie confortable et moderne, mais vous donne également l'occasion unique de profiter de la splendeur de la côte méditerranéenne.Le complexe offre une large gamme d'appartements avec différents espaces et aménagements - des appartem…
-A beautiful villa with stunning panoramic sea view in Alanya, Kargicak. This modern 3-bedroom villa with pool for sale in Alanya, Kargicak is newly built with latest materials and technology. This modern 3 bedroom villa located in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak is prestige district for luxury …
La résidence dispose d'une piscine avec un coin salon, un terrain de sport, un parking, une aire de jeux pour enfants, une vidéosurveillance.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
La propriété est située dans un quartier calme et pittoresque, à proximité de toutes les infrastructures nécessaires
Centric apartment in Alanya with Separate kitchenThis centric apartment in a modernist building in Alanya, Mahmutlar steps away from all you need. The restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, beaches, and all social amenities are just walking distance. the complex has built-in 2008 with a modern …
We are pleased to offer you new apartments in an ultra-modern complex. Demirtas. Alanya. Demirtas is an area with a pronounced local atmosphere, far from the hustle and bustle of cities. This is a place where the locals live in tranquility, surrounded by nature and crystal clear beaches.Ther…
La belle résidence dispose d'un jardin paysagé, de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'un centre de fitness extérieur, d'espaces barbecue, de sécurité, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna et d'un bain à vapeur, d'un salon, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un parking.Achèvement - 21/09/2023.Em…
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is located on 1426 square meters in Payallar, a beautiful place in Alanya, and consists of 1 block and 5 floors. Our apartments have a forest view. Our project, which promises a comfortable life with outdoor living…
It is located in an excellent location, surrounded by hotels, shops, and green areas and a few steps from the beaches, why Buy This Property? - Excellent location close to beach and shops - High-quality building by the well-known construction company - Great investment and high rental potential
Le complexe résidentiel comprend 359 appartements (avec 1, 2 et 3 chambres) et 51 locaux commerciaux (18 bureaux et 33 magasins), piscines intérieures et extérieures pour enfants et adultes, un sauna, un centre de remise en forme et une aire de jeux pour enfants en plein air, un parking. En …
-A fully furnished apartment for sale in Alanya, Cikcilli district close to shopping malls like Alanyum, Migros and Metro This Alanya apartment situated on the 3rd floor of 11 strorey blocks Features SouthsideSwimming poolIndoor poolWAter slidingSaunaFitnessChildren playgroundLift24 hours se…
Компания Alanya Investment представляет собственный проект жилого комплекса Kurt Tower Tosmur. Этот проект соединил в себе хорошее месторасположение, шикарный вид, современную инфраструктуру и высокое качество строительства.
Alanya Investment составляющая строительной компании Kurt İnşaat…
Nous vous proposons une villa de haute qualité avec un grand jardin et un gazebo, une piscine extérieure et une piscine intérieure chauffée, une vue sur la mer, une terrasse spacieuse et une aire de jeux pour enfants.Installations et équipement dans la maison
Chauffage au solCheminéeAlarmeEm…
We offer your attention seaside apartments for sale Alanya, Kestel in the new development area of the resort city of Alanya- Kestel. It is only 3 km from popular Oba centrum and 6 km from the historic center of Alanya. Kestel extends along the coastline between Mediterranean sea and mountain…
Avec un design extérieur incroyable, cet immobilier d'Alanya est rempli de caractéristiques architectiales de la nature et de son environnement vert. Ces appartements avec ses belles terrasses donnant sur la piscine ou un environnement vert. Pourquoi acheter ce bien immobilier à Alanya?-Dans…
-Lovely Alanya apartments for sale located in Tosmur district is close to the beach and main road. Apartments for sale in Alanya, Tosmur are walking distance to many social amenities like cafes, restaurants, main road, swimming pool, and bank. The apartment complex is just 1 km from Oba cen…
Le projet se compose de 63 appartements dans un bloc. Le projet est à Demirtas, le centre touristique le plus populaire d'Alanya, à 1000 mètres de la mer.Le projet a 9 étages et appartements avec 1-4 chambres.Installations et équipement dans la maison
Caractéristiques intérieures du bâtiment…
Le complexe se compose de 5 villas. Chacune de ces villas dispose d'une piscine à débordement, 3 chambres, salon et cuisine. Deux villas ont un parking extérieur, trois villas ont un parking intérieur.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité
Le projet est à 2 km d'Inzhekum qui a l'une des m…
La résidence dispose d'un parking couvert, d'un parc aquatique, d'un bain turc, d'un court de tennis, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un espace vert paysagé, de sentiers pédestres et de jogging, de salons.Achèvement - 1er trimest…
If you want to see the pool from your large balcony when you are restıng or having your dinner, concentrate on this apartment.There are three bedrooms, one living room , seperate kitchen, two bathrooms and a large balcony.It will be sold without furnıture so you can choose through your wishe…
Why Buy This Property? Siemens White goods and Airconditioner included the pricesBreathtaking peaceful apartmentVery well working Management systemThe quiet and peaceful situation in beautiful, natural surroundings. This beautiful apartment in the most sought-after location of Alanya, in a v…
Le projet comprend 5 maisons et 113 appartements.Types d'appartements: standard avec 1-2 chambres, duplex avec 2-4 chambres, appartements avec jardin et 2 chambres.Conception optimale des chambres. En plus des grands studios de salon et des chambres, tous les appartements ont un balcon avec …
Excellent one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar district in the elite Elite Life 3 complex. The complex is located 250 meters from the sea and a long well-groomed promenade with gazebos and parks with exercise equipment. A few meters from the main street with all the restaurant…
The main feature of the project is its convenient location, just 50 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, which makes it even more liquid on the real estate market. This new residential complex will be built on a 10.000 m2 land plot, which will include 3 residential blocks of 12 floors with 337…
-We are delightfull to offer this new build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya. Kestel is new developing area Alanya. Here you have a harmony between the old building and new building. Kestel, you can walk in Orange and banana garden, you can enjoy the sand beach and you can also bike in mo…
Nous offrons des villas avec des places de parking et des garages souterrains, piscines intérieures et extérieures, jacuzzis, saunas et bains turcs, vue sur la mer, zones de barbecue, terrains de jeux pour enfants.Achèvement - juin 2023.Installations et équipement dans la maison
Climatisatio…
-Affordably priced property located in the best residential district -Brand new property walking distance to all daily amenities -Charming interior and exterior design These newly build Properties in Alanya are located in the Oba neighborhood which is accepted as a high-class residential a…
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer.La résidence dispose de trois grandes piscines, une piscine avec un coin salon et deux piscines pour enfants, un bar, un espace barbecue, un terrain de football, des terrains de basket-ball et de tennis, un parking couvert, de…
La résidence dispose d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une surveillance vidéo, un grand parking.Achèvement - juillet 2024.Installations et équipement dans la maison
InterphoneCuisine équipéeÉbénisterie de cuisine Siemens (hob, four, hotte)Climatisation dans chaque chambreEmplacement et infrastructu…
Dans une zone touristique populaire, ce développement à faible hauteur offre une variété de types de plats: des appartements standard de 1-2 chambres, des penthouses de 2 et 4 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements
L'appartement est équipé de: porte d'entrée en acier, interphone, mobilie…
This apartment is only 100 metres to the beach! There are two bedrooms and a living room with kitchen in the apartment.The building is old but ıt is certainly well-cared.It is on sale with furniture.There is one bathroom inside and a balcony and the apartment is 115 m2. As you can see in the…
Nous offrons des villas avec des espaces verts, des piscines, des espaces barbecue, des terrasses et des jacuzzis.Achèvement - juin 2024.Installations et équipement dans la maison
Sol en granitÉbénisterie de cuisineDouble vitragePlanches de cuisine en granitPorte d'entrée en acierChauffage a…
We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept.
The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar.
You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located …
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'une piscine, d'un parking, d'un sauna, d'un centre de remise en forme, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants et d'un espace barbecue.Achèvement - décembre 2024.Installations et équipement dans la maison…
Dans une zone touristique populaire, ce développement à faible hauteur offre une variété de types de plats : des appartements standard de 1-2 chambres et des penthouses de 2-3 chambres.Caractéristiques des appartements
Équipement: porte d'entrée en acier, interphone vidéo, mobilier intégré d…
Kurt Safir I Euro Residence 20 Lux residence with high standards of construction on the first coastline in the Mahmutlar area. The residential complex Euro Residence 20 is located on a plot of land of 3.989 m2, consists of two 12-story blocks and 146 first-class apartments of type 1 + 1 ( 4…
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature et la mer. Il se compose de 15 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 12 unitésDuplex appartements avec 2 chambres — 3 unitésL'acompte est de 40 % et il est possible d'acompter le montant restant ava…
Riviera Imperial is building the highest standard in the market with high-end finishes. What you need for luxury living, you will find it here. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa is located in Kargicak, Alanya, up on a hill where you have stunning sea and mountain views. The project surroun…
Location:
· Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district.
· 2.5 km. to the sea
· Alanya city center is 3 km away.
· 5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital
· 45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport
· 2 hours to Antalya Airport
Land area - 25,000 …
Complexe résidentiel avec vue panoramique sur la nature et la mer. Il se compose de 16 appartements avec des aménagements différents:Appartements avec 1 chambre — 8 unitésAppartements avec 2 chambres — 4 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 2 chambres — 2 unitésAppartements Duplex avec 3 chambres …
-We; at Basic Apartment are delightful to offer this newly built one bedroom apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar for sale, situated close to beach, school and centrum. Mahmutlar is new development area is in Alanya which is popular with newly built resort and apartments. Mahmutlar has stunning …
La résidence Mostar est un nouveau projet de luxe luxueux avec une superficie de 9 000 m2. La résidence se compose de 3 blocs et 181 appartements et est situé dans le quartier des célèbres plages de sable - Avsallar.
Les complexes Nobby GardenLes complexes Nobby Garden installés dans chaque région d'Alanie — Авсалларе. Il s'agit de deux blocs sur 117 bâtiments.Projet Nobby Garden — Un complexe de style élégant avec des acteurs du rythme de travail et des ordinateurs portables. Une solution idéale pour vo…
La résidence dispose d'une piscine, d'un bar, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un coin salon, d'un espace barbecue, d'un parking, d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'une salle de fitness, d'un jacuzzi, d'un hammam, d'un bain à vapeur et d'un sauna, d'une salle de massage, d'un concierge.Caractéristiq…
Apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the castle on the first line with two bedrooms in the area of Tosmiur, Alanya.An ideal option for those who dream of daily walks along the beach and coffee on the spacious and cozy balcony. Tosmur is a peaceful tourist region of Alanya. The lo…
Pamfilia residence is well-kept complex located close to Mahmutlar centrum. This is two bedrooms fully furnished apartment in the Mahmutlar present and provides many opportunities to the new owner. It is a very common and popular complex for renting out so the new owner starts earning immedi…
We are pleased to present you a new residential complex, the construction of which will begin in July this year. The complex will be located on a plot of 2155 m² and will consist of 1 residential block and 45 apartments of various layouts. Within walking distance from the complex will be the…
-Nordic Life Residence is a new development of Alanya consist of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in 3 modern high towers blocks with modern finishes. Nordic Life residence is located Tosmur district of Alanya and has excellent social amenities nearby school, beach, Apotheke, hairdress…
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'un spa, d'une piscine extérieure avec toboggans, d'une piscine intérieure et d'une piscine pour enfants, d'un parking, d'un espace barbecue avec pergolas, d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une …
this 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur is just 300 meters from the beautiful beach, walking distance to the restaurants, shops and 20 meters to the public bus stop. only 800 meters to the famous Oba centrum This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Alanya located in a residential complex with car park…
We are proud to offer you a turnkey two-bedroom apartment in an elite residential complex located in Kemer. Well-equipped apartment for sale for summer holiday and permanent living on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea in Kemer area with a great location Well-equipped apartment for …
Complexe résidentiel avec tout pour les loisirs et la vie: la mer, le soleil et une excellente infrastructure. Le complexe se compose de 2 blocs et comprend également son propre centre commercial. Les fenêtres panoramiques des appartements offriront une vue sur la mer et Alanya. Il y aura un…
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with…
Nous vous proposons des appartements de 75 m2 et duplex de 155 m2.La résidence de luxe dispose de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'un barbecue, d'un centre de remise en forme, d'un générateur, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un parking, d'un concierge, d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une vi…
Lake Terrace VillageWe are very pleased to present Lake Terrace Village Kargicak Villas, our luxury segment project, which we have been painstakingly working on for a long time time. This valuable project with reasonable investment cost and high profit also opens the door for you to obtain T…
-located in sought after new developing area of Alanya called Kestel. This modern luxury apartments are just 700 meters from the beach and feature breathtaking views over the Mediterranean. About this modern luxury homes This modern luxury home has been implemented with a modern design usin…
-If you are looking for an apartment in Alanya which is both in a dynamic avenue and close to the sea, This one is the right one for you. It is 2+1, in 125 m2, with a separated large kitchen, a large glassed balcony, a living room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. From all windows of the fla…
-Welcome to your new life in Alanya! This Apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur with swimming pool and the large Mediterranean landscaped garden is close to many restaurants, Turkish bath, and beach. Exclusive sought-after neighborhood apartment is on the way to popular Dim river which has a …
Новый проект жилого комплекса предлагает новый взгляд на привычные вещи, современность и комфорт. Этот жилой комплекс располагается в районе Сарай, который находится недалеко от центра Алании и пляжа Дамлаташ. За счет удобной городской инфраструктуры комплекс предоставит комфортную жизнь сво…
This residential complex offers its construction on a total area of 2380 m2 and just 600 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The complex will consist of two residential blocks with options for apartment layouts. The main advantage of this residential complex is its location, in the very cen…
Авсаллар на карте находится в 35 км запад от Алании. Растояние до международного аэропорта Анталии 70 км, до аэропорта города Газипаша – 75 км. Туристы выбирают Авсаллар за роскошные песчаные пляжи, бескрайние хвойные леса и мягкий климат. Круглый год в Асалларе отдыхают люди со всех уголков…
This complex will consist of one residential block, 5 floors and a total of 10 apartments. Residents of the complex will have access to their own infrastructure: swimming pool, children's pool, elevator, barbecue area, lobby, security, lobby, parking, playground. The lively area provides exc…
Excellent location complex in Mahmutlar, contemporary exterior design close to beach and shops. The complex located in Alanya Mahmutar and walking distance to beaches, restaurants, shops and public transport. It is only 25 Km from Alanya airport and the Airport shuttle bus station is close t…
Kargicak is a region of Alanya on the Mediterranean coast. It is located near the Mahmutlar district, about 3 km from the center. The distance to the center of Alanya is only 14 km, the nearest Gazipasa Airport is located to the east, 25 km., To Antalya from Kirgicak - 140 km. The project wi…
CACTUS GARDEN
This project will be completed in Februrary 2022
Facilites of this project include:
-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Rest room
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Barbecue space
-Table tennis
-Lobby
Distance to the sea 2.5 km
+Shuttle to…
Nous offrons des appartements avec des places de parking dans le garage.La résidence dispose d'un espace vert, d'une piscine extérieure de 600 m2 et d'une piscine pour enfants de 55 m2, d'un garage souterrain, d'une salle de fitness, d'un sauna, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'une sécurit…
Nous offrons des appartements avec une vue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnes.La résidence dispose d'un complexe spa avec un coin salon et des salles de massage, une piscine extérieure avec toboggans, une piscine intérieure et une piscine pour enfants, un parking, un sauna, un hammam et…
-A new offer on the Alanya real estate market with luxury hotel facilities - Perfect for someone looking to obtain a luxury lifestyle in the heart of the city of Alanya Mahmutlar. New Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar with luxury facilitiesNew built apartments for sale in Alanya located in the c…
This is the purpose for which the apartment will be used, and personal preferences. Someone plans to live in apartments continuously, someone - to spend a vacation, and someone is interested in receiving passive income from rent. The apartment we want to offer you is perfect for all these op…
We present to your attention the grandiose project of the premium residential complex - class Al Firdaus from the construction company Kurt Safir.
A residential complex with unique infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Kargyjak. Thanks to the successful choice of the …
the complex consists of two residential buildings with landscaped garden and a nicely sized swimming pool. The apartment is just 500 meters from the beach close to shops and restaurants and all daily amenities the apartment is located on the third floor of a eleven-story building facing nor…
Mahmutlar is one of the actively built up and developing areas of Alanya. Located between Kestel and Kargicak. Surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Distance from the center of Alanya is 8 km. The growth in the popularity of this area, albeit high, but the most reason…
The structure of this project includes 2 blocks of low-rise buildings, designed for 53 apartments of various layouts. The total area of the residential complex is 3005m2. Within walking distance are supermarkets, shops, schools, kindergartens. The complex has its own infrastructure, which …
La résidence dispose de jardins paysagers, chemins de randonnée, terrains de jeux pour enfants et piscine, une piscine extérieure de 192 m2, des espaces de salon, un bar et un barbecue, un centre de remise en forme, un parking, une sécurité 24h/24, un sauna et un bain turc.Achèvement - décem…
Mahmutlar is located away from traffic and city traffic. Ipek Residence is a 15-minute drive from the center of Alanya and 100 meters from Mahmutlar Tuesday Bazaar. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Ipek Residence is a 5-storey building consisting of 10 apartments. Our apartment is loca…
Crystal Nova apartments were built by the most well-known constructor in Alanya and the residential complex is stand out with its very well operated social areas Luxury One-bedroom apartment in the Crystal Nova complex in Oba, Alanya.Oba district is a prestigious area of Alanya 3 km from t…
The complex consists of 2 blocks, is being built on a plot of 6.500 m² and is located only 50 meters from the beach, thanks to which its apartments offer impressive direct views of the sea and other sights of the city of Alanya. This project will surprise you with its design, layout and thou…
Newly Built fabulous beach front apartments in Mahmutlar, Alanya offers a peaceful atmosphere with great sea view. Complete with top quality materials and finishes throughout. this luxury apartment in Alanya. Coffee on the terrace with the ocean will seem luxurious. This beachfront apartme…
Complex in the very center of Alanya, just 370 meters from the sea.This complex will be located on the territory of 1.450 square meters, consist of 1 four-storey block and 56 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 penthouse 3+1 penthouse Area of apartments from 53m² to 140m² Open poolIndoor heat…
The residential complex, covering an area of 3.000 m2, boasts a unique developed infrastructure, landscape, as well as its location, which distinguish it from other complexes.The layouts of flats and suites in the residential complex are distinguished by well-thought-out zoning and functiona…
La résidence dispose de piscines intérieures et extérieures pour enfants et adultes, d'un bain turc, d'un sauna et d'un jacuzzi, d'un centre de fitness, d'un barbecue, de bars, d'un parking, d'un kiosque, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'un cinéma, d'Internet sans fil, d'une sécurité 24h/2…
-Exodus residence is a new-built residential complex in Alanya. The complex is located in the most popular residential area called Mahmutlar. This newly built apartment will consist of two blocks in 98 apartments with different variations of layout. Charming exterior design, rich social faci…