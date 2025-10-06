  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Alanya
  4. Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$195,669
BTC
2.3274415
ETH
121.9911620
USDT
193 454.7207213
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 32588
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1089
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 06/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 90 m², on the 5th floor of the Konak Twin Towers complex.

  • Underfloor heating
  • Bathroom and toilet
  • Laminate flooring
  • Large balcony with sea views

This luxury complex, built in 2019, features an exclusive modern design, landscaped grounds, and its own five-star infrastructure.

The complex is located on the beachfront in the center of the Mahmutlar resort area, directly opposite the beach, within walking distance of all necessary amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more.

The complex consists of two 12-story buildings with modern architecture.

Excellent location:

  • 25 m to the sea
  • On the main street of Mahmutlar
  • Cafes and restaurants within walking distance
  • Migros and Shok supermarkets are 500 m away
  • A farmers' market is held on Saturdays in the central square
  • Alanya city center - 7 km
  • Gazipaşa Airport - 22 km
  • Antalya Airport - 145 km

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaping of the grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Cafe, bar
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna, steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage rooms
  • Children's playground
  • Sports courts
  • Mini golf
  • Gardener
  • Closed parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance
  • Passage to the sea from the complex
  • Beach and pier for residents complex

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Mahmutlar, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Luxury Penthouse For Sale in Alanya Kargicak
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$198,598
Complexe résidentiel LAVINYA ASTORIA
Mezitli, Turquie
depuis
$62,816
Quartier résidentiel Aydin Apartments
Nazilli, Turquie
depuis
$41,607
Immeuble Sun Maria Ruf
Erdemli, Turquie
depuis
$52,901
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex in the city center, 300 meters from the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turquie
depuis
$124,681
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$195,669
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Sierra Vista Residence
Complexe résidentiel Sierra Vista Residence
Complexe résidentiel Sierra Vista Residence
Complexe résidentiel Sierra Vista Residence
Complexe résidentiel Sierra Vista Residence
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Sierra Vista Residence
Complexe résidentiel Sierra Vista Residence
Didim, Turquie
depuis
$63,477
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 12
MAISON DE VACANCES ABORDABLE - Key Ready Investment City Centre Appartement à Aydin Turquie appartements d'investissement haut de gamme situés à seulement 1 heure de route de Kusadasi, centre-ville à vendre. Key Ready Investment City Centre Appartement près de Kusadasi – Turquie appartement…
Développeur
Polat Group
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Quartier résidentiel High-quality One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$170,837
One bedroom apartment in a new house near the sea in the area of ​​Mahmutlar.High-quality one-bedroom apartment of 55 m2 located in the center of Alanya Mahmutlar, close to all amenities of the city and just 400 meters from the sandy beaches. Third floor. The territory is fenced with a pool.…
Agence
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments in complex with swimming pool, 500 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquie
depuis
$79,237
Le projet est un complexe résidentiel avec différents appartements et zones de loisirs: piscine, gazebos, etc.Il y a un bâtiment avec des appartements de 1-2 chambres dans le complexe.Caractéristiques des appartements Caractérisation des appartements:Plafond suspenduKit cuisineArmoireMeubles…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller