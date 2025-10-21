Complexe résidentiel Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$238,888
13
ID: 32685
Dernière actualisation: 21/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 85 m², designer-renovated and furnished, in the Smart of Cleopatra complex.

Smart of Cleopatra is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool and relaxation area
  • Sauna and showers
  • Mini-lobby and elevator
  • Generator
  • Two exercise bikes

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Realting.com
