Complexe résidentiel Designer apartment 2+1 in the Smart of Cleopatra 4 complex, 150 meters from the sea.

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 85 m², designer-renovated and furnished, in the Smart of Cleopatra complex.

Smart of Cleopatra is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

Swimming pool and relaxation area

Sauna and showers

Mini-lobby and elevator

Generator

Two exercise bikes

