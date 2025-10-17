Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

  1. Realting.com
Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

Mahmutlar, Turquie
$127,603
11
ID: 32668
Dernière actualisation: 17/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 57 sq m is for sale in the Kurt Safir Flower complex.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 150 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport, in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya, one of Turkey's most popular resort towns.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, a pharmacy, public transportation, and more.

Completion date: 2024.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness area
  • Landscaped garden
  • Concierge service
  • Generator
  • CCTV and security system
  • Secured area

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Mahmutlar, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

