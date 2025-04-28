Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi
29
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
49
Rovaniemi sub-region
29
Tornio
25
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$21,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
A new home for the summer!Perfectly located home for a family with children or someone who n…
$143,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
In good condition, in 2021-2022 completely renovated two-bedroom apartment. The floors of th…
$22,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,580
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$118,579
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,991
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Easy and atmospheric vacation right at the center of Levi's services. Location next to the G…
$551,049
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$313,340
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Lapland

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go