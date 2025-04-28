Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Lapland, Finland

1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Charming studio apartment in the immediate vicinity of Tornio city centre services. This coz…
$68,171
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$107,723
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
Functional apartment in Tornio Pudas, close to all services in Tornio. Local shops, sports h…
$38,744
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
