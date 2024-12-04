Complejo residencial Wellington Ocean Walk

Wellington Ocean Walk is a prestigious residential complex located on one of the islands of the Dubai Islands archipelago, offering exclusive waterfront living in the Persian Gulf. This elegant 11-story building with underground parking includes a variety of luxurious 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious 3-room duplexes ranging from 78 to 238 square meters. The residences stand out for their exquisite design, use of natural materials, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and fully furnished interiors with smart home systems and high-end appliances. Residents enjoy private balconies or terraces, some with swimming pools and separate work areas.

The residential complex offers an exceptional range of amenities: a panoramic swimming pool, a private beach, a picturesque promenade, a fitness center, a spa area, a yoga space, a playground, and landscaped parks, ensuring comprehensive comfort and an active lifestyle. Located in the rapidly developing coastal area of Dubai Islands, the complex features golf courses, shops, restaurants, and excellent transport links to other areas of Dubai. Wellington Ocean Walk is a profitable investment with a return of 5 to 8% per annum. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027, and flexible payment plans are available, making this property attractive to discerning buyers looking for luxury seaside living with high income potential.