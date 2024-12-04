  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Wellington Ocean Walk

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
$607,000
19
Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Wellington Ocean Walk is a prestigious residential complex located on one of the islands of the Dubai Islands archipelago, offering exclusive waterfront living in the Persian Gulf. This elegant 11-story building with underground parking includes a variety of luxurious 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious 3-room duplexes ranging from 78 to 238 square meters. The residences stand out for their exquisite design, use of natural materials, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and fully furnished interiors with smart home systems and high-end appliances. Residents enjoy private balconies or terraces, some with swimming pools and separate work areas.

 

The residential complex offers an exceptional range of amenities: a panoramic swimming pool, a private beach, a picturesque promenade, a fitness center, a spa area, a yoga space, a playground, and landscaped parks, ensuring comprehensive comfort and an active lifestyle. Located in the rapidly developing coastal area of Dubai Islands, the complex features golf courses, shops, restaurants, and excellent transport links to other areas of Dubai. Wellington Ocean Walk is a profitable investment with a return of 5 to 8% per annum. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027, and flexible payment plans are available, making this property attractive to discerning buyers looking for luxury seaside living with high income potential.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Ocio

