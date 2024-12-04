  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Complejo residencial Samana Imperial Garden

Complejo residencial Samana Imperial Garden

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$245,000
;
12
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32712
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase económica
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A new residential project located in the Arjan area of Dubai, offering luxurious apartments at a very reasonable price. Imagine a spacious residence that exudes modern comfort and style every day. The complex is still under construction, but already offers you a prime location in a lively area and the advantage of being a pioneer.

 

The master plan of this complex combines elegance and functionality. Imagine living in a complex where each apartment has a spacious floor plan with first-class features, as well as access to a communal pool and fitness center, perfectly combining relaxation and entertainment, with an abundance of green areas and amenities for the whole family.

 

Thanks to its excellent location and well-thought-out structure, the value of this property will undoubtedly increase significantly as the area develops. As we see growing demand for luxury housing in this area, any investment in it will bring significant returns.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Equiti Apartments
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$143,413
Complejo residencial New VERDAN1A 2 Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a clubhouse, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$373,304
Complejo residencial Sweden Beach Palace — scandinavian-style villas by Kleindienst with a private beach area in The World Islands, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$34,82M
Complejo residencial Oceanz 3 by Danube
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$541,644
Complejo residencial The S
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$5,39M
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Samana Imperial Garden
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$245,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Complejo residencial Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Complejo residencial Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Complejo residencial Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Complejo residencial Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Complejo residencial Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$17,57M
Un rascacielos elegante en uno de los lugares más buscados de Dubai, Palm Jumeirah Island. La arquitectura de Como Residences se caracteriza por las suaves líneas de la fachada, inspiradas en las olas marinas, y una cascada de lagos artificiales. La torre tiene apartamentos, duplexes y un át…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Edificio de apartamentos Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Edificio de apartamentos Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Edificio de apartamentos Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Edificio de apartamentos Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Edificio de apartamentos Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$216,085
Tres torres residenciales que ofrecen estudios, junto con apartamentos de una y dos habitaciones con vistas panorámicas del desarrollo de DAMAC Hills y sus espacios verdes al aire libre. Los condominios Bellavista en Dubai en venta se ven en el Trump International Golf Club Dubai con un univ…
Desarrollador
damac properties
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial V1STARA House
Complejo residencial V1STARA House
Complejo residencial V1STARA House
Complejo residencial V1STARA House
Complejo residencial V1STARA House
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial V1STARA House
Complejo residencial V1STARA House
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$318,901
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 14
¡Apartamentos en el prestigioso complejo residencial V1STARA House en la zona de Al Furjan! ¡El apartamento tiene una cocina totalmente amueblada! Hermosa vista panorámica! ¡Excelente ubicación! ¡Encontraremos viviendas con una tasa hipotecaria favorable o un plan de pagos a plazos en los Em…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones