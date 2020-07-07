  1. Realting.com
  Complejo residencial Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Complejo residencial Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Choeng Thale, Tailandia
$328,000
13
ID: 32709
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Botanica Hythe is a premium vertical villa residential complex located in an exclusive area of ​​Phuket.

The project embodies a philosophy of secluded luxury, with private pools, terraces, and panoramic views of the lake, mountains, and golf courses.

Botanica Hythe offers a new level of club living with the amenities of a five-star hotel: a spacious clubhouse, a wellness spa, a fitness center, a restaurant, a kids' club, and a landscaped garden with cascading pools.

The complex consists of four six-story buildings, with a total of 276 units – apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1), three (3+1) bedrooms, and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 60 sq m to 217 sq m.

All apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in furniture, a fully equipped kitchen, and premium bathroom fixtures. Each residence features air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious terraces.

Buyers can enjoy a full furniture package from the developer, allowing them to move in immediately.

Rental Pool Program.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (60 sq m) - Price from 10,800,000 ฿
  • 2BR (90 sq m) - Price from 17,200,000 ฿
  • 3BR (127 sq m - 217 sq m) - Price from 24,290,000 ฿

Downpayment 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Cascading pools
  • Landscaped garden
  • Wellness spa
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurants
  • Kids' club
  • Lounge area
  • Landscaping walkways
  • Clubhouse
  • Play areas
  • 24/7 security

Botanica Hythe is located in the Layan | Bang Tao area, one of the most prestigious and convenient areas for permanent residence.

Within a 10-minute radius are HEI and HeadStart International School, Bangkok Hospital Clinic and Laguna Wellness, Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping malls, and Villa Market and Tesco Lotus supermarkets.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Choeng Thale, Tailandia

Está viendo
