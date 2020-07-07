Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

  1. Realting.com
$78,750
BTC
0.9367156
ETH
49.0972680
USDT
77 858.9048342
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
9
ID: 28085
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Chalong

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket.

The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 8,900 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 28 m² - 92 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company Wyndham)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, and furniture.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's play areas
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Chalong, Tailandia

