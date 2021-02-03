  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Bečići

Becici, Montenegro
de
$143,763
de
$3,680/m²
;
9
ID: 32842
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 7/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Budva
  • Pueblo
    Becici

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    7

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Prices starting from €81,000

Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.

You can choose your apartment today:

  • Cozy studios from €81,000

  • 1-bedroom apartments from €115,000

  • 2-bedroom apartments €180,000

Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².

INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years
First payment — only 50%!
(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)

Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.

Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!
Flexible payment options available!

Localización en el mapa

Becici, Montenegro
Pregunte lo que quiera
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
