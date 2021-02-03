  1. Realting.com
  Complejo residencial New residential development with pool in Tivat

Complejo residencial New residential development with pool in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
$117,908
11
ID: 32592
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2484
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 7/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Tivat
  • Ciudad
    Tivat

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    6

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia

Sobre el complejo

A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery.


The apartments are designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding nature.


The complex comprises 3 buildings, A, B, and C, which house 133 apartments, as well as commercial premises on the ground floor. There is a secure underground parking and storage rooms. All apartments feature high-quality finishes and sanitary ware, ensuring comfort and elegance. The upper floors of the buildings host luxurious three-bedroom penthouses with panoramic sea views. Spacious terraces with jacuzzis are perfect for outdoor relaxation. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the spacious rooms and offer unforgettable sea views.


Residents have a wide range of amenities on the premises:
- Large outdoor pool on the ground floor
- Rooftop pool in building B
- Children's playground
- Gym
- Shops, supermarket, and pharmacy
- Reception and CCTV system

 

The interior finishes include:
- Multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms (A+) by Carrier
- French-made wooden flooring
- Aluminum double-glazed windows
- Italian ceramic tiles in the kitchens and bathrooms
- Laufen and Hansgrohe sanitary ware

Comprehensive furniture packages are available upon request.

All city infrastructure is nearby.

The developer provides 24/7 concierge services and property management services.

Instalaciones del complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 44.0
Precio por m², USD 4,090
Precio del apartamento, USD 179,965
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 57.0 – 109.0
Precio por m², USD 4,464 – 5,693
Precio del apartamento, USD 254,433 – 620,568
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
Área, m² 181.0
Precio por m², USD 6,514
Precio del apartamento, USD 1,18M

Localización en el mapa

Tivat, Montenegro
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
