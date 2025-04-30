Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
47
Puerto Plata
35
La Altagracia
93
Higuey
93
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Villa located in Cajuiles Casa de Campo. For rent between $800 to $2500, depending on the se…
$2,500
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
It consists of 33 villas each located on plots of approximately 600 square meters, with a co…
$450,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Luxury 4 bedroom villa in Punta Cana VillageCozy house located in one of the most exclusive …
$975,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
This a project of 4 luxury duplex villas. With a modern and functional design, which allows …
$798,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 531 m²
The villa in the exclusive Casa de Campo emerges majestically amidst the lush vegetation tha…
$5,25M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$179,900
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 154 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,99M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 579 m²
694.22m2 of land 578.62m2 of construction Two levels Rooms 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms ½ guest ba…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Exclusive Villas in Punta CanaDiscover the lifestyle you've always dreamed of - an innovativ…
$199,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 558 m²
Caleton Residence community is made for families who seek to live in a place where you can h…
$1,58M
Leave a request

Property types in Dominican Republic

villas

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go