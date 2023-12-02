Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Villa 5 bedrooms in Altamira, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altamira, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 m²
€41,28M
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with beach, with Piscina in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms with beach, with Piscina
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€321,053
per month
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
€205,000
per month
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Cosy two-bedroom Colibri villa features a nice terrace area as an additional living space, c…
€238,404
per month
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The villa is a Caoba Model with a modification to a 2-bedroom / 2-bathroom on the main floor…
€275,188
per month
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€215,564
per month
Villa 16 rooms in good condition, with stove, with вид на море in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 16 rooms in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Glamorous mansion in the mountains of the north coast in a lung of the mountain range, so yo…
€10,00M
per month
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
€494,421
per month
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/1
The front of the house is decorated with a magnificent waterfall that makes the entrance of …
€724,661
per month
Villa 6 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/1
This 5 bedroom luxury Tropical property is priced on outstanding quality and location, not a…
€894,361
per month
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
€596,240
per month
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Floor 3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
€481,579
per month
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€642,105
per month
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Come enjoy unforgettable moment with your love ones in Camu, Puerto Plata, in connection wit…
€481,579
per month
Villa 10 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 10 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€848,496
per month
Villa 10 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 10 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,29M
per month
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
€361,413
per month
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€366,000
per month
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€321,053
per month
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
€513,684
per month
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
€729,248
per month
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 511 m²
Floor 1/1
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
€5,41M
per month
Villa 5 rooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 rooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Floor 1/1
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
€3,40M
per month
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 429 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning 3 levels villa in the high and priviledged city of Puerto Plata called Torre Alta. …
€412,782
per month
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 825 m²
Floor 2/2
Pictures can not fully describe this impressive mansion in Puerto Plata, located just five m…
€1,01M
per month
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
€224,737
per month
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€256,842
per month
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
€266,015
per month
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
€274,271
per month
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
Very beautiful Villa, great area of Sosua, about 15 minutes walking through the beach, near …
€366,917
per month
