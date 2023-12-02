UAE
Houses
Houses for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
villas
19
House
35 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altamira, Dominican Republic
5
3
2 m²
€41,28M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms with beach, with Piscina
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3
2
230 m²
€321,053
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
243 m²
€205,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3
2
109 m²
1/1
Cosy two-bedroom Colibri villa features a nice terrace area as an additional living space, c…
€238,404
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3
2
96 m²
1/1
The villa is a Caoba Model with a modification to a 2-bedroom / 2-bathroom on the main floor…
€275,188
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
2
145 m²
1
€215,564
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
16
15
5 000 m²
1/2
Glamorous mansion in the mountains of the north coast in a lung of the mountain range, so yo…
€10,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3
2
160 m²
1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
€494,421
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
4
318 m²
1/1
The front of the house is decorated with a magnificent waterfall that makes the entrance of …
€724,661
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
6
6
518 m²
1/1
This 5 bedroom luxury Tropical property is priced on outstanding quality and location, not a…
€894,361
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
7
6
425 m²
2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
€596,240
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
7
5
372 m²
3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
€481,579
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
176 m²
1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€642,105
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4
2
200 m²
1/1
Come enjoy unforgettable moment with your love ones in Camu, Puerto Plata, in connection wit…
€481,579
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 10 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10
6
520 m²
1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€848,496
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 10 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10
6
800 m²
2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,29M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
2
185 m²
2/2
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
€361,413
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
200 m²
2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€366,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
200 m²
1/1
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
€321,053
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
4
325 m²
2/2
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
€513,684
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
5
464 m²
2/2
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
€729,248
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
6
511 m²
1/1
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
€5,41M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 rooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
4
850 m²
1/1
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
€3,40M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5
6
429 m²
3/3
Stunning 3 levels villa in the high and priviledged city of Puerto Plata called Torre Alta. …
€412,782
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
6
5
825 m²
2/2
Pictures can not fully describe this impressive mansion in Puerto Plata, located just five m…
€1,01M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
2
160 m²
1
€224,737
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4
3
250 m²
2
€256,842
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4
3
258 m²
2
€266,015
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2
2
150 m²
1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
€274,271
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3
2
420 m²
1/1
Very beautiful Villa, great area of Sosua, about 15 minutes walking through the beach, near …
€366,917
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
