Terraced Houses for sale in Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
47
Puerto Plata
35
La Altagracia
93
Higuey
93
15 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Customizable Villas Overview:Discover a variety of tropical villas designed for style and fu…
$199,700
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
The taste for nature an original modern design, surrounded by nature, which is reflected in …
$920,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 026 m²
Designed to have a large foyer, mostly main living room with double height ceiling, study (T…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
It consists of 33 villas each located on plots of approximately 600 square meters, with a co…
$450,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Elegant Villa in Punta Cana Village - Prime Location & Modern DesignLocated in the exclusive…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 154 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,99M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 000 m²
Experience the splendor of a sprawling 2,000 sqm haven where luxury seamlessly merges with p…
$10,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the star. T…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 680 m²
- 5 beds, 5 full baths, 2 half baths- Living / dining room, 2 kitchens, 1 TV room, 1 family …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Price: US$940,000. –Form of payment:Reservation: US$ 10,000. – 10% upon signing the promise …
$985,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Step into a heavenly corner where tranquility and election dance in perfect harmony.Levätä V…
$268,900
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 558 m²
Caleton Residence community is made for families who seek to live in a place where you can h…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Amenities AirBnB Friendly Children's Play Area Balcony BBQ Basket Ball Court Club House Near…
$275,000
Leave a request

