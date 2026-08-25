Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Higuey
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Higuey, Dominican Republic

;
Punta Cana
51
Friusa
15
Bavaro
4
House Delete
Clear all
84 properties total found
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning 3-…
$249 900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview:Private villa project in Punta Cana featuring 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364 510
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 840 m²
Amenities: 5 Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 1/2 half bathroom    Terrace Entrance Cold Kitchen Hot Ki…
$1 000 000
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This project is a new concept of real estate development of villas in Vista Cana, consisting…
$270 000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Villa caoba is designed for those who value both sophistication and functionality in a prime…
$1,38M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This project offers 24 elegantly designed villas, combining modern style with functional liv…
$265 000
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the protago…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Minutes away from Macao Beach you will find this uniqueproject in its style, composed of 25 …
$430 000
Leave a request
Villa in Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Villa
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…
$7,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
$675 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
$169 900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$210 000
Leave a request
House in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
House
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Majestic 7 bedroom villa on the Cocotal golf course in Punta Cana, with access to the privat…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$250 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and inves…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Luxury Living in Punta Cana Village West We are pleased to introduce this amazing villa, wit…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
SALES DETAILS – PINO 16, PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property showcases the most innova…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale – Mara 25, Punta Cana Mara 25 is a modern luxury villa located in Pun…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Modern Luxury Villa – Punta Cana West Village This stunning contemporary villa offers a uni…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Punta Cana property investment represents one of the most compelling opportunities in the Ca…
$50 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nest Invest Global
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Inspired by the palm trees, the fresh wind that intertwines its fine leaves, the sea, and it…
$190 000
Leave a request
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Luxury 4 bedroom villa in Punta Cana Village Cozy house located in one of the most exclusive…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 485 m²
Property for Sale –Punta Cana Village Exclusive villa located in Punta Cana Village, on a co…
$950 000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
AMENITIES: 9-hole lighted golf course. Freshwater and saltwater lakes. Educational district…
$419 845
Leave a request
House in Higuey, Dominican Republic
House
Higuey, Dominican Republic
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 772 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in Villa Alena, an exceptional residence located in the prest…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 711 m²
Discover Isla Verde 25, a stunning contemporary villa currently in pre-construction within t…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property showcases the most innovative features on the mar…
$1,35M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This amazing project of only 94 villas, all three levels, has a strategic location close to …
$155 025
Leave a request

Property types in Higuey

villas

Properties features in Higuey, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go