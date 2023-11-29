Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Higueey, Dominican Republic

villas
51
townhouses
3
95 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€140,831
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with Piscina, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€159,003
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 462 m²
€362,526
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 502 m²
€163,546
3 room house with gazebo, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house with gazebo, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 252 m²
€154,460
3 room house with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house with jacuzzi, with kitchen, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 252 m²
€149,917
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 602 m²
€349,806
3 room house with garage, with kitchen, with patio in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house with garage, with kitchen, with patio
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€452,476
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
€999,446
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with basement, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
€1,77M
Townhouse with balcony, with jacuzzi, with washer in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Townhouse with balcony, with jacuzzi, with washer
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€104,488
2 room house with gazebo, with jacuzzi, with kitchen in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room house with gazebo, with jacuzzi, with kitchen
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€81,772
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€286,205
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€139,014
6 room house with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 room house with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 10 362 m²
€3,36M
2 room house with beach, with Piscina, clubhouse in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room house with beach, with Piscina, clubhouse
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€140,854
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with jacuzzi, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 182 m²
€203,751
2 room house with shopping mall, sports hall, with Luz in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room house with shopping mall, sports hall, with Luz
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€171,723
Townhouse with Piscina, with Agua in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Townhouse with Piscina, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€86,316
2 room house with gazebo, with kitchen, with patio in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room house with gazebo, with kitchen, with patio
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€124,931
3 room townhouse with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€195,255
Villa 3 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 072 m²
€358,892
3 room house with kitchen, with beach, with patio in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house with kitchen, with beach, with patio
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 472 m²
€172,284
2 room house with balcony, with gazebo, with kitchen in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room house with balcony, with gazebo, with kitchen
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€86,089
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 562 m²
€180,809
Villa 3 room villa with shopping mall, with Agua in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with shopping mall, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
€218,879
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 912 m²
€260,401
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with studio in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with beach, with studio
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€192,605
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 402 m²
€454,294
Villa 4 room villa in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 644 m²
€890,415
Properties features in Higueey, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
