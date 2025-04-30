Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
47
Puerto Plata
35
La Altagracia
93
Higuey
93
16 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$280,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
$290,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
$8,00M
1 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
House of solid construction in block has a wide gallery, gate with vehicle access, car stora…
$155,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
$245,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is on the top of a hill inside a gated community. 700 m2 of construction, 2000 m2 …
$1,30M
4 bedroom house in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
$650,000
5 bedroom house in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Floor 3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
$525,000
2 bedroom house in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/2
Residence gated, with innovative and avant-garde architecture within an exclusive area, prem…
$299,000
3 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-…
$399,000
3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing ocean view villa in gated comminuty in Las terrenas, where you have some of the most…
$650,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa on quite big size lot, with ocean view, gated community in Sosua, waliking …
$599,000
Villa 11 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 11 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/3
Surely one of the most beautiful villas Las Terrenas. 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, living sp…
$3,10M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
villa 144.65 m2 of constructions Price $ 235,000 Plot 350 m2 2 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths Lau…
$235,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning new con…
$8,75M
