  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Veron
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Veron, Dominican Republic

5 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Veron, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 318 m²
Floor 2/2
5 bedrooms6 bathrooms1 living room1 dining roomKitchenLaundry areaParking for 2 carsPool
$380,000
Villa 4 rooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
$333,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
$80,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Please note that, the photos posted are of a model villa for reference, the project is sold …
$129,180
Villa 5 rooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 rooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
$299,000
