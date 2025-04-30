Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
47
Puerto Plata
35
La Altagracia
93
Higuey
93
139 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning 5-…
$1,10M
2 bedroom house in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
$299,000
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 416 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, a tropical paradise in the Dominican…
$960,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Villa located in Cajuiles Casa de Campo. For rent between $800 to $2500, depending on the se…
$2,500
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful house where you hear birds singing, no noise from the street, no airbnb allowed 15…
$450,000
4 bedroom house in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover this Modern HOUSE, an architectural gem in the exclusive Cerro Hermoso residential …
$590,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Customizable Villas Overview:Discover a variety of tropical villas designed for style and fu…
$199,700
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/3
Amazing opportunity to own a beaufitul home in the most exclusice golf community in the Bava…
$572,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
$349,900
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
$2,98M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
It is a gated residential project composed of 48 independent villas, located in the tourist …
$189,500
Villa 7 bedrooms in Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…
$7,50M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 026 m²
Designed to have a large foyer, mostly main living room with double height ceiling, study (T…
$3,80M
3 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable 3-bedrooms private home in gated community, 3rd room on second floor, in the sunn…
$169,900
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
It consists of 33 villas each located on plots of approximately 600 square meters, with a co…
$450,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
$8,00M
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$247,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Elevate your lifestyle with the exquisitely designed Villa, situated on the premier Teeth of…
$7,00M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/4
7 bedrooms / 7 bathrooms villa with 2 pools, over 8 000 Sq/ft built on 4 levels, living room…
$1,80M
4 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing affordable 4 bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach, 8 m…
$299,000
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Floor 1/2
5 bedrooms (2 master suites with terrace) 5 1/2 bathrooms, bedroom and service bathroom, lar…
$890,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
$925,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
It is a real estate development of single-family homes, which has a privileged location in t…
$160,338
3 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa, fully furnished from bed to spoon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 service or m…
$780,000
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$275,000
2 bedroom house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and dining area, community pool, ready to move in. 15 minute…
$99,900
2 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Rare in this location: This very pretty T3 villa is composed of two bedrooms and two bathroo…
$300,000
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 270 m²
Amenities:1, 2 and 3 bedrooms1 and 2 bathroomsAccess to all Cap Cana amenitiesCustomer can h…
$524,000
7 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 437 m²
Floor 1/2
Majestic 7 bedroom villa on the Cocotal golf course in Punta Cana, with access to the privat…
$2,30M
