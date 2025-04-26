Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Punta Cana
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

villas
36
House Delete
Clear all
47 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, a tropical paradise in the Dominican…
$10,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing 4 bedrooms house, 1 room downstairs for your convenient when aging, and 3 bedrooms u…
$500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
Villas in Cap Cana Dominican Republic, an island paradise and home to Cap Cana. A country li…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Roman type corner villa with large lot in Downtown Punta Cana – 307 m2 of construction – 3 …
$395,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
$995,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
It is a gated residential project composed of 48 independent villas, located in the tourist …
$189,500
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 816 m²
Floor 2/2
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 803 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
$6,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 803 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
$6,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning 5-…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
It allows all residents to have access to a unique lifestyle in Downtown Punta Cana with ame…
$224,250
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa, fully furnished from bed to spoon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 service or m…
$780,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and invest…
$3,10M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is a mixture of comfort, luxury and convenience in a dream area, access to the bea…
$695,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful house in a beautiful community, 4 minutes from Punta Cana airport, very convenient…
$435,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 836 m²
Beautiful 5-bedroom villa in Cap Cana Majestic residence developed under a modern style and …
$1,55M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Floor 1/2
5 bedrooms (2 master suites with terrace) 5 1/2 bathrooms, bedroom and service bathroom, lar…
$890,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 270 m²
Amenities:1, 2 and 3 bedrooms1 and 2 bathroomsAccess to all Cap Cana amenitiesCustomer can h…
$524,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
In the city of Las Canas, whose proximity to commercial areas, private clubs, schools, healt…
$480,229
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/1
This stunning new construction home is ready to move in, boasting 151 square meters of livin…
$189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 10 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 10 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 714 m²
Floor 2/2
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
$5,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the star. T…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 036 m²
Floor 2/2
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
$3,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of land…
$4,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go