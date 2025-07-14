  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Mina Al arab
  4. Wohnkomplex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Wohnkomplex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Mina Al arab, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$234,949
BTC
2.7946735
ETH
146.4807858
USDT
232 290.5941500
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
18
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 28105
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 25.09.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Ra’s al-Chaima
  • Stadt
    Mina Al arab

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Reparaturfunktionen:

  • Grobes finish

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Über den Komplex

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:

Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.

Project Overview:

  • Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • Completion: Expected Q3 2028.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Unit Types & Prices:

A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:

  • Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€

  • 3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000

Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).

Amenities & Lifestyle:

  • Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.

  • State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.

  • Open-air cinema under the stars.

  • Kids’ pool & family play areas.

  • Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.

  • Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.

Prime Location:

  • Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.

  • Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.

  • Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

  • Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.

Investment Highlights:

  • Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€

  • Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.

  • Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.

Conclusion:

Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!

Standort auf der Karte

Mina Al arab, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New project Interstellar Tower with swimming pools and co-working spaces, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$303,354
Wohnanlage New complex of furnished apartments Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$722,700
Wohnanlage Rixos Financial Center Road
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$846,849
Wohnanlage Mercer House
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$739,726
Wohnanlage Trussardi Residences
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$460,787
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Mina Al arab, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$234,949
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Damac Majestine
Wohnanlage Damac Majestine
Wohnanlage Damac Majestine
Wohnanlage Damac Majestine
Wohnanlage Damac Majestine
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Damac Majestine
Wohnanlage Damac Majestine
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$390,411
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Etagenzahl 20
Fläche 84–90 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
HILFE FÜR HILFE IN DUBAE!VOLL FRÜH GEMACHT!!! Das DAMAC Majestine befindet sich neben Geschäften, Unterhaltungs- und Freizeiteinrichtungen. Im Inneren finden Sie den Komfort bereits möblierter Möbel in der Sammlung von Wohngebäuden, die mit außergewöhnlicher Liebe zum Detail gestaltet wurden…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
90.0
490,685
Wohnung
84.0
390,411
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage First-class residential complex VAL with a good infrastructure in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage First-class residential complex VAL with a good infrastructure in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage First-class residential complex VAL with a good infrastructure in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage First-class residential complex VAL with a good infrastructure in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage First-class residential complex VAL with a good infrastructure in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai, UAE
Wohnanlage First-class residential complex VAL with a good infrastructure in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$727,447
Val lädt Sie ein, sich in eine Welt der Raffinesse einzutauchen, in der zeitgenössische Eleganz Ruhe trifft. Val bietet 121 Residenzen, einschließlich Studios und 1-2 Schlafzimmer Wohnungen. Die Innenräume verkörpern die Philosophie des minimalistischen Luxus, wo jedes Element sorgfältig dur…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Azure
Wohnanlage Azure
Wohnanlage Azure
Wohnanlage Azure
Wohnanlage Azure
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Azure
Wohnanlage Azure
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$602,740
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 20
Apartments im komfortablen Azure-Komplex im Jumeirah Village Circle! Zinslose Raten! Eine wunderbare Wohnung zum Wohnen, Investieren und Vermieten! Jahr der Fertigstellung: 4. Quartal 2024 Infrastruktur: Fitnessstudio, Schwimmbad für Erwachsene, separates Schwimmbad für Kinder, sowie viele…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen