  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Wohnquartier Vindera The Valley, The Villas

Wohnquartier Vindera The Valley, The Villas

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$841,100
BTC
10.0047171
ETH
524.3899953
USDT
831 582.5378543
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
18
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 28091
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

Discover Vindera, an exceptional oasis within The Valley Phase 2, where views of Central Park and luxurious gardens combine with peaceful forest trails. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, from flower farms to lush green areas, complemented by fragrant wellness amenities. Here, every day brings a sense of connection, tranquility, and the simple joy of living in tune with nature. At Vindera, families thrive and serenity becomes a way of life.

 

At Vindera, nature is not just a backdrop, but the essence of everyday living. Stroll through colorful flower farms, explore sun-drenched meadows, or find peace on quiet forest trails. Lush gardens, secluded courtyards, and picturesque outdoor spaces invite reflection, turning ordinary moments into opportunities for tranquility and inspiration.

 

Beyond personal retreats, Vindera invites you to live an active life. Spacious parks, children's playgrounds, and dynamic outdoor areas spark curiosity and the joy of discovery, while wellness centers and a state-of-the-art fitness center promote harmony of body and mind. From peaceful morning walks to social events at the clubhouse or relaxing by the pool, life here is a carefully balanced combination of wellness and family leisure.

 

Step into Vindera, where emerald gardens, sun-filled spaces, and serene paths define a lifestyle inspired by nature. Relax, socialize, and recharge amid lush greenery, cozy courtyards, and wellness areas where modern amenities blend harmoniously with the beauty of the surrounding world. Every corner beckons you to explore, discover, and quietly reflect. At Vindera, every space is designed to enrich your life with moments of connection, harmony, and joy. From quiet corners for solitude to lively places for socializing, the community offers experiences that enhance well-being, inspire unity, and create precious memories in a place where nature and modern life meet in harmony.

 

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Bloom Living Granada
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$402,942
Wohnanlage DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$332,095
Wohnanlage New Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$557,183
Wohnanlage New high-rise Rixos Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a conference room 2 minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Deira, Dubai
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$8,44M
Wohnanlage Weybridge Gardens 2
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$123,288
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Vindera The Valley, The Villas
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$841,100
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$162,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 27
Komfortable Apartments im neuen Wohnkomplex Binghatti Elite in Dubai Production City! Komplett eingerichtete Küche mit Geräten! Entwickelte Infrastruktur! Für Leben und Investition! Wir finden Wohnraum mit einem günstigen Hypothekenzins oder Ratenzahlungsplan in den VAE! Ausstattung: Parks, …
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Tulip
Wohnanlage Tulip
Wohnanlage Tulip
Wohnanlage Tulip
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$969,017
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Etagenzahl 30
Apartments im luxuriösen Tulip-Komplex im JVC-Gebiet! Zinslose Raten! Viele erstklassige Annehmlichkeiten inklusive! Eine wunderbare Wohnung zum Wohnen, Investieren und Vermieten! Ausstattung: Dampfbad und Sauna, Fitnessstudios im Innen- und Außenbereich, Basketballplatz, Freiluftkino, Kind…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Wohnanlage Furnished apartments in Sunset Bay Four residential complex, Dubai Islands, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$565,680
Sunset Bay Four ist ein einzigartiges Wohnprojekt des Entwicklers Imtiaz, das sich auf Dubai-Inseln befindet - eines der ehrgeizigsten Küstenziele in Dubai. Dieser Ort ist für diejenigen geschaffen, die von einem Leben am Meer träumen, gefüllt mit der Ästhetik der Natur, Raum, anspruchsvolle…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen