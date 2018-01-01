  1. Realting.com
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuket, Thailand

Kathu, Thailand
€601,474
20
Über den Komplex

The project has villas with different layouts: 3-6 bedrooms and 4-6 bathrooms. These villas are perfect for families and expats looking for a secluded, quiet life. It is a 5-20 minute drive to restaurants, beaches, shops, HeadStart and British School, which are among the leading schools for school children in Phuket.

Each house has sea and lake views, either garden or mountain views. Some houses have a gym, wine cellar and cinema room.

Interest free instalments are available on construction phases.

Payment plan:

  • Booking - 200 thousand baht
  • Down payment - 30%
  • During construction - 65%
  • After construction - 5%
Location and nearby infrastructure

Manik Dam in the Katu area is an interesting and quite non-touristy place in Phuket. There is a scenic 5 kilometre road through the jungle around the lake where the dam is set up. A great location for walking, jogging and cycling. Thais also come to the dam in the evening to exercise.

Kathu, Thailand

