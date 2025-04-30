  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Einwanderungsprogramme
  4. Niederlassungserlaubnis in Spanien

Niederlassungserlaubnis in Spanien

Spanien Spanien
Erhaltsfrist: von 1 monate
Kosten: von
$3,653
;
Niederlassungserlaubnis in Spanien
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Beschreibung Beschreibung
Vorteile Vorteile

Über das Einwanderungsprogramm

Visa D for language courses in Spain is a convenient way to obtain a national student visa, learn the language, bring family members and integrate into the daily and cultural life of the country. You can study from the age of 16 with no upper age limit. There are no language requirements, you can start studying with any level of Spanish.

Reasons for obtaining: Studying at a language school,  in this case, the school must meet a number of requirements: be accredited, have a workload of 20 hours per week and a duration of 26 weeks.

You can also enroll in university preparation courses, or enroll in a university for undergraduate or graduate programs.

Receipt period:

A visa is issued for 1 month for the duration of study.

Then you can extend it by opening an individual entrepreneur, a legal entity or hiring.

Vorteile
Erhaltsfrist
Erhaltsfrist
von 1 monate
Kosten
Kosten
von
$3,653
Dauer
Dauer
12 monate
Sie sehen gerade
Niederlassungserlaubnis in Spanien
Spanien Spanien
von
$3,653
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Reichen Sie Ihren Antrag bei einem Einwanderungsberater ein
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Einwanderungsprogramme
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Spain FIP Residence permit
Spain FIP Residence permit
Spanien Spanien
von
$5,460
Einwanderung Programmtyp Niederlassungserlaubnis
Erhaltsfrist von 2 monate
Spanien ist aufgrund seiner reichen Geschichte, vielfältigen Kultur, wunderschönen Landschaften und berühmten Küche das am zweithäufigsten besuchte Land der Welt. Das Land bietet eine breite Palette an Attraktionen, darunter atemberaubende Strände, pulsierende Städte, historische Architektur…
Einwanderungsberater
Luxe Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit
Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit
Spanien Spanien
von
$5,439
Einwanderung Programmtyp Niederlassungserlaubnis
Erhaltsfrist von 2 monate
Spanien ist aufgrund seiner reichen Geschichte, vielfältigen Kultur, wunderschönen Landschaften und renommierten Küche das am zweithäufigsten besuchte Land der Welt. Das Land bietet eine große Auswahl an Attraktionen, darunter atemberaubende Strände, pulsierende Städte, historische Architekt…
Einwanderungsberater
Luxe Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Spanien Spanien
von
$543,889
Einwanderung Programmtyp Niederlassungserlaubnis
Erhaltsfrist von 3 monate
Spanien ist aufgrund seiner reichen Geschichte, vielfältigen Kultur, wunderschönen Landschaften und renommierten Küche das am zweithäufigsten besuchte Land der Welt. Das Land bietet eine große Auswahl an Attraktionen, darunter atemberaubende Strände, pulsierende Städte, historische Architekt…
Einwanderungsberater
Luxe Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen