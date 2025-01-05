  1. Realting.com
  Indonesien
  Tibubeneng
  Wohnkomplex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Wohnkomplex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Tibubeneng, Indonesien
$280,000
ID: 28139
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Indonesien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Nachbarschaft
    Badung
  • Dorf
    Tibubeneng

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithisch
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    4

Über den Komplex

MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of the tourist area of Berawa, just 500 meters from the famous Batu Bolong and Berawa beaches. The area is known as the epicenter of surf culture, trendy beach clubs (FINNS Beach Club, Atlas Beach Club, La Brisa), and digital nomads. Within walking distance, you'll find international schools, spas, equestrian clubs, and all the infrastructure for comfortable living.

About the Project:
A winner of prestigious Property Awards (including nominations for Best Apartment Development Asia Pacific and Best Residential Development Indonesia), MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA redefines the standards of luxury real estate. The complex combines innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and unique infrastructure:
*   The world's longest rooftop pool (190 m) with panoramic ocean views.
*   A multifunctional rooftop: lounge bar, restaurant, chill-out zone.
*   Smart Home technology—voice control for lighting, climate, and security.
*   Premium finishes: Italian marble, Crystaline porcelain stoneware, Moen fixtures.

Amenities:
*   Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.
*   Restaurant with fusion cuisine and ocean views.
*   Coworking spaces and conference halls for digital nomads.
*   Underground parking and 24/7 security.

Layouts and Pricing:
*   One-Bedroom Apartments (80 m²): living room with kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, balcony (ocean views from the 3rd floor and above).
*   Two-Bedroom Apartments (162 m²): 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony with a jacuzzi.
*   Turnkey finishing: luxury-grade furniture, integrated appliances.

Investment Potential:
*   High Demand: Berawa ranks among the top 15 cities for freelancers (Forbes, 2023), with an average occupancy rate exceeding 90%.
*   Profitability:
    *   Projected annual return: 12–17%.
    *   Potential capital appreciation: up to 40% during the construction period.
*   The property manager is Colliers, an international leader ensuring high service standards and stable returns.

Unique Advantages:
1.  Exclusive Design: Architect Antonio Pietro (an international award winner) has created a project set to become a new icon of Bali.
2.  Prime Location: 5 minutes to top beach clubs and surf spots.
3.  Security: 100% legal transaction process and full legal support.

The Team:
The project is developed by Magnum Estate, a leading developer of premium real estate in Bali.

MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is the ideal choice for investors seeking a combination of high profitability, premium quality of life, and a prestigious location. The project offers not just real estate, but a unique lifestyle in the island's most trendy district.

Einrichtungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Wohnungspreis, USD
Wohnungen 1 zimmer
Fläche, m² 81.0
Preis pro m², USD 3,457 – 5,309
Wohnungspreis, USD 280,000 – 430,000
Wohnungen 2 zimmer
Fläche, m² 162.0
Preis pro m², USD 3,333 – 5,185
Wohnungspreis, USD 540,000 – 840,000

Standort auf der Karte

Tibubeneng, Indonesien

Video-Review von wohnanlage MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

