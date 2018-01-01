New residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus

We offer apartments with sea views.
The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos.
Beach - 7 km
Airport - 7 km
School - 7 minutes
City center - 3 km
We offer villas with verandas and parking spaces.
Some houses have swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Laminated flooring
Aluminous double-glazed windows and doors
Italian kitchen cabinetry
Solar water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located just 7 km from the center of Limassol.
We offer modern villas and townhouses.
The villas have private swimming pools.
The residence features a communal swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bakery - 2.4 km
Supermarket - 2 km
Sports center - 450 meters
Sandy beaches - 1.5 km
Cafes and bars - 1.5 km
Marina - 3.7 km
Paphos Airport - 65 km
Larnaca Airport - 62 km