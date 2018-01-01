  1. Realting.com
  3. New residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus

New residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
€220,000
About the complex

We offer apartments and townhouses. Each townhouse has a private garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos.

  • Center of Paphos - 7 minutes drive
  • Polis - 35 minutes
  • Limassol - 40 minutes
  • Beaches - 8 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 8 minutes
  • Marina and promenade - 10 minutes
  • International school - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 6 minutes
  • International airport - 15 minutes
  • Golf club - 20 minutes
