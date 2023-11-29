UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Zagreb
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment
Clear all
390 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
78 m²
3/4
I26859 Rudeška cesta
€259,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
71 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13768 Donji grad, near SUVAG A beautiful, bright three-room apartmen…
€199,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
28 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13767 Donji grad, between Martićeva-Šubićeva-Zvonimirova Nice one-ro…
€146,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
89 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13754 Lanište A spacious three-room apartment with a total area of 8…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4
2
136 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13759 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Two newly renovated two-room apartment…
€414,800
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
1
1
34 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13769 Donji grad, Martićeva One-room apartment of 34m2, in the basem…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
71 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13757 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Newly renovated two-room apartment wit…
€216,550
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
33 m²
2/4
I26901 Trnsko
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
51 m²
7/8
I26888 Selska
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
56 m²
1/3
I26816 Hrastina
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
74 m²
3
I26828 Karlovačka cesta
€185,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
59 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13749 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€323,624
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3
2
97 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13751 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€549,415
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5
2
133 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13752 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Penthouse with an area…
€759,610
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
74 m²
3/4
I26886 Trakošćanska
€295,900
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
72 m²
2/8
I26822 Labinska
€215,001
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
1
1
31 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13740 Gajnice One-room apartment of 31.20 m2 on the 2nd floor of a b…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3
2
77 m²
www.biliškov.com ID: 13741 Modern two-story three-bedroom apartment 77m2 on the 2nd and 3r…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
97 m²
4/4
I26809 Lanište
€320,001
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Train
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
61 m²
3
I26811 Malešnica
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
95 m²
1/1
I26797 Krajiška
€270,001
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
1
25 m²
1/3
I26794 Zlatarova zlata
€73,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
1
36 m²
5/5
I26808 Baradin prilaz
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
3
133 m²
2/3
I26796 Palmotićeva
€590,001
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
34 m²
6/6
I26788 Tratinska
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
125 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13716 Stenjevec, Gornji Stenjevec Spacious five-room apartment NKP 1…
€369,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
62 m²
4
I26708 Šenova
€197,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony
Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
78 m²
1/2
I26712 Lukoranska ulica
€172,260
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
94 m²
4
I26785 Sokolgradska
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace, with bus, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
107 m²
2/2
I26762 Jasenovačka
€332,862
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
Properties features in Zagreb, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL