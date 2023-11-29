Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Zagreb
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
390 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
I26859 Rudeška cesta
€259,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13768 Donji grad, near SUVAG A beautiful, bright three-room apartmen…
€199,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13767 Donji grad, between Martićeva-Šubićeva-Zvonimirova Nice one-ro…
€146,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13754 Lanište A spacious three-room apartment with a total area of 8…
€275,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13759 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Two newly renovated two-room apartment…
€414,800
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13769 Donji grad, Martićeva One-room apartment of 34m2, in the basem…
€105,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13757 Donji grad, Palmotićeva Newly renovated two-room apartment wit…
€216,550
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
I26901 Trnsko
€130,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/8
I26888 Selska
€195,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
I26816 Hrastina
€160,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
I26828 Karlovačka cesta
€185,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13749 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€323,624
Leave a request
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13751 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Apartment with an area…
€549,415
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13752 Maksimir, near the Faculty of Economics Penthouse with an area…
€759,610
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Ownership document in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
I26886 Trakošćanska
€295,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/8
I26822 Labinska
€215,001
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13740 Gajnice One-room apartment of 31.20 m2 on the 2nd floor of a b…
€115,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
www.biliškov.com  ID: 13741 Modern two-story three-bedroom apartment 77m2 on the 2nd and 3r…
€220,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/4
I26809 Lanište
€320,001
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 3
I26811 Malešnica
€170,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
I26797 Krajiška
€270,001
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/3
I26794 Zlatarova zlata
€73,000
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
I26808 Baradin prilaz
€120,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/3
I26796 Palmotićeva
€590,001
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/6
I26788 Tratinska
€130,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13716 Stenjevec, Gornji Stenjevec Spacious five-room apartment NKP 1…
€369,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 4
I26708 Šenova
€197,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment with balcony
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
I26712 Lukoranska ulica
€172,260
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
I26785 Sokolgradska
€290,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace, with bus, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment with terrace, with bus, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/2
I26762 Jasenovačka
€332,862
Leave a request

Properties features in Zagreb, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir