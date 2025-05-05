Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

City of Velika Gorica
14
Grad Samobor
4
Town of Zaprešić
4
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
I24669 Ulica Zlatka Price
$253,020
4 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
4 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Floor 3/3
I27137 Ulica Stanka Vraza
$293,634
3 room apartment in Strmec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
I29180 Ulica sviba
$326,610
