Villas for sale in Trogir, Croatia

Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale a beautiful villa located in the suburbs of Trogir, just 30 meters from the beach. …
€1,30M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is an elegantly decorated house located near the sea in a small town 15 km from Tro…
€2,00M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern three-story villa of 330 m2, located in an attractive location, in the …
€1,25M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
For sale luxury villa of 400 m2, located in an attractive location near Trogir, in the front…
€4,50M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful villa of 300 m2, located on an exceptional location on the island of Ci…
€1,60M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Продается новая вилла, расположенная в тихом месте, в пригороде исторического города Трогир.…
€1,25M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
