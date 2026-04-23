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Hotels for sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

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1 property total found
Hotel 340 m² in Banjol, Croatia
Hotel 340 m²
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Area 340 m²
Excellent House with Garden and Sea View on Rab Island, just 700 Meters from the Sea!For sal…
$818,915
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