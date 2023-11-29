Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Supetar, Croatia

6 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
€1,75M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is new ranch-style villa with a swimming pool and a fantastic panoramic view of the…
€900,000
