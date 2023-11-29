UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Supetar
Houses
Houses for sale in Supetar, Croatia
villas
6
House
Clear all
20 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
8
5
3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
4
3
273 m²
€1,50M
5 room house
Supetar, Croatia
5
5
366 m²
Brač, Supetar, luxury villa with an area of 366 m2 gross (including terraces and balconies) …
€1,55M
4 room house
Mirca, Croatia
4
3
200 m²
Price on request
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
6
9
400 m²
Brač, Splitska, house of approx. 400 m2 (floor plan 160m2) on 3 floors, on a plot of 577m2. …
€1,000,000
5 room house
Mirca, Croatia
5
4
300 m²
Brač, Mirca, detached house of approx. 300 m2 on three floors on a plot of 250 m2. This bea…
Price on request
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
9
7
260 m²
Brač, Supetar, detached house of approx. 260 m2 on three floors with an auxiliary building a…
€1,05M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
16
6
2
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
6
3
2
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
4
3
3
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
€1,75M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
9
5
2
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
€1,40M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
6
4
2
For sale is a beautiful two-story house of 192 m2, located on an attractive coast on the nor…
€1,50M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
7
3
2
For sale is a nice stone house situated in a lively town Supetar on Brač island. Crystal cle…
€790,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
16
9
4
Симпатичный гостевой дом расположен в тихом месте, всего в 200 м от центра города и в 50 м о…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
5
4
2
For sale is new ranch-style villa with a swimming pool and a fantastic panoramic view of the…
€900,000
7 room house
Supetar, Croatia
7
3
320 m²
Brač, Supetar detached house in the first row to the sea. The house consists of two floors …
€790,000
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
10
10
370 m²
€750,000
3 room house with Bedrooms
Supetar, Croatia
3
4
260 m²
Brac - Supetar. Two houses for sale. The houses are managed as one object and as such can be…
€520,000
4 room house with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Supetar, Croatia
4
192 m²
Detached house, first row to the sea, with 2 swimming pools. In nature these are two connec…
€1,87M
3 room house with Bedrooms
Supetar, Croatia
3
150 m²
Brač, Supetar, semi-detached house with a living area of 150m2 on a plot of 528m2. In the b…
€310,000
