Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Samobor
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Samobor, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document in Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
I26398 Janka Draškovića
€225,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus in Samobor, Croatia
5 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
I26287 Ulica Branka Bošnjaka
€347,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document in Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
I24651 Ulica Zlatka Price
€326,400
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document in Samobor, Croatia
4 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with Ownership document
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
I24667 Ulica Zlatka Price
€266,590
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir