Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Vojnic
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Opcina Vojnic, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room house in Mededak Utinjski, Croatia
2 room house
Mededak Utinjski, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
I28503 Utinja
$53,141
Leave a request
3 room house in Radonja, Croatia
3 room house
Radonja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I28121 Krivaja Vojnićka
$137,286
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Vojnic, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes