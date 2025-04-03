Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Vinodolska opcina
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Opcina Vinodolska opcina, Croatia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 640 m² in Bribir, Croatia
Hotel 640 m²
Bribir, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 640 m²
Complex of two villas with a swimming pool in Bribir!Total surface is 640 sq.m. Land plot wi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes