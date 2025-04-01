Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia
Investment
Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia
Sveti Filip Jakov, newer residential building with 10 units and parking in a great location …
$941,081
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes