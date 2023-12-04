Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Sucuraj
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Sucuraj, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Sucuraj, Croatia
4 room house
Sucuraj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Hvar, Sućuraj, terraced house with an area of 144.63m2 on a plot of 138m2. The house consis…
€280,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Sucuraj, Croatia
4 room house
Sucuraj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Hvar, Sućuraj apartment 80 m2, and basement of 33 m2, 1st row by the sea The apartment is l…
€230,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Sucuraj, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir