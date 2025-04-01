Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Ston
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Opcina Ston, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Brijesta, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brijesta, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
NOTE of real estate agent: construction is not started yet.Offer of seafront village of cott…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Ston, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes