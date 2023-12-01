Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Ravna Gora, Croatia

4 properties total found
7 room house with parking in Kupjak, Croatia
7 room house with parking
Kupjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
GORSKI KOTAR, RAVNA GORA - ADAPTED HOUSE WITH GARDEN! Adapted holiday house in Gorski kotar…
€122,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house in Stari Laz, Croatia
2 room house
Stari Laz, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
GORSKI KOTAR - Exclusive wooden log cabin GORSKI KOTAR, located on the border between the …
€1,50M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
House with furniture in Stari Laz, Croatia
House with furniture
Stari Laz, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
GORSKI KOTAR-Gorski Kotar holiday house We have been offered a wonderful house in a small …
€175,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with parking in Kupjak, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Kupjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
KUPJAK - Fairytale wooden villa with swimming pool and wellness! We are selling a beautifu…
€1,20M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English

