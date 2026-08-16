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Houses for sale in Opcina Ravna Gora, Croatia

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2 properties total found
House 15 rooms in Stari Laz, Croatia
House 15 rooms
Stari Laz, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 489 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14137 Gorski Kotar, Stari Laz 5 luxurious well-established mountain …
Price on request
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2 room house in Kupjak, Croatia
2 room house
Kupjak, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with gazebo, pool, and wellness oasis, Gorski Kotar, Kupjak In the heart of Gorski Kot…
$1,33M
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Properties features in Opcina Ravna Gora, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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