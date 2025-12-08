Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Rasa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Opcina Rasa, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Bartul, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Bartul, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
ID 📍 Apartments for sale from an investor in a premium building in Becici 📌Location: B…
$165,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Rasa, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go