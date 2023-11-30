Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

7 properties total found
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Primosten, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Primosten, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 365 m²
The municipality of Primošten was founded in 1993, and its development began as early as 196…
€2,90M
9 room house in Primosten, Croatia
9 room house
Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 495 m²
Primošten, family house with a beautiful open sieview, very close from the sea and the beach…
€590,000
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a spacious newly built luxury villa located in the suburbs of Primosten, just 80…
€1,60M
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale a new luxury villa with sea views located on a hill in the suburbs of Primosten. Th…
€1,95M
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Primosten, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Primosten, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
A beautiful new villa for sale in a lively coastal town in the suburbs of Primošten. It is o…
€1,60M
House in Bratski Dolac, Croatia
House
Bratski Dolac, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Primošten - hinterland, ruined stone house approx. 44 m2 on a plot of 640 m2. At a distance…
€79,000
Villa 4 rooms in Prhovo, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Prhovo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Primošten, an attractive villa under construction characterized by modern design, located on…
€1,75M
