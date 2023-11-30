Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

7 room house in Podstrana, Croatia
7 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Podstrana, a terraced house on 3 floors, 168 m2 with an outdoor area - a garden of 35 m2 and…
€320,000
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
9 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-story house located in a quiet location in Podstran, 350 meters from the se…
€750,000
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opcina Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale a new villa of 358 m2, located in a quiet location in Podstrana, 100 m from the sea…
€1,10M
9 room house with Bedrooms in Podstrana, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 12
Area 861 m²
Podstrana, detached cascading house with a floor area of ​​approximately 130m2 on 5 floors, …
€2,50M
9 room house in Podstrana, Croatia
9 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 19
Area 1 200 m²
SPLIT, PODSTRANA, detached house with a living area of 1200m2 on a plot of 1240m2. The house…
€3,00M
5 room house with Bedrooms in Podstrana, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Podstrana, newly built, not yet occupied house with a living area of 250m2 on a plot of 580m…
€650,000
