Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Podstrana
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

;
villas
6
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 315 m²
Exclusive Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea View Near Split – Modern New-Build Just 300 Metres…
$2,16M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale Near Split – Stunning Sea View & Modern DesignThis exquisite moder…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Villa in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Area 300 m²
A villa for sale with an incredible sea view and huge investment potential, located in a qui…
$743,373
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia – Panoramic Sea View Property Near SplitThis exceptional lu…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Location: Podstrana Built: 2023 Sea: 1 km Airport: 30 km Split center: 10 km …
$2,18M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
This modern luxury villa for sale represents the epitome of Mediterranean living, perfectly …
$1,92M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Just outside Split, in a peaceful Mediterranean setting surrounded by nature, stands this ex…
$1,94M
Leave a request
House in Grljevac, Croatia
House
Grljevac, Croatia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Podstrana, Split area, Exclusive 180 degrees seaview private 4BDR oasis with pool and amenit…
$1,88M
Leave a request
3 room house in Zminjaca, Croatia
3 room house
Zminjaca, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 303 m²
Podstrana, detached house with a total area of 303m2 on a plot of 551m2. On the ground floo…
$484,458
Leave a request
2 room house in Sveti Martin, Croatia
2 room house
Sveti Martin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
House with swimming pool and spectacular sea view, Donja Podstrana Discover your own corner …
$608,935
Leave a request
House 15 rooms in Sveti Martin, Croatia
House 15 rooms
Sveti Martin, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 12
Area 861 m²
Podstrana, detached cascading house with a floor area of ​​approximately 130m2 on 5 floors, …
$2,88M
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go