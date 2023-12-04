Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Plaski
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Plaski, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house with Bedrooms in Janja Gora, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Janja Gora, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
 Ogulin, Plaški Beautiful house built in 1999, and completely renovated in 2015, measuring …
€280,000
Leave a request
8 room house with Bedrooms in Lapat, Croatia
8 room house with Bedrooms
Lapat, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Plaski, Janja Gora The house was built in 1968, completely renovated in 2013, with a total…
€620,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Plaski, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir