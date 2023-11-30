Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Nerezisca
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Nerezisca, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with garage, with basement in Nerezisca, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with garage, with basement
Nerezisca, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Two villas under construction for sale, located in an exceptional location in the first row …
€1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dracevica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dracevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
This wonderful all-stone mansion is waiting for a lover of traditional architecture! Right i…
€1,10M
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Nerezisca, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Nerezisca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Brac, Nerezisca, a picturesque place in the heart of the island Detached house of approx. 2…
€315,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Nerezisca, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir