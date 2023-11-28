UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Opcina Marcana
Houses
Houses for sale in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
villas
6
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Marcana, Croatia
3
3
160 m²
2
A few minutes easy drive from the center of Pula this beautiful house was built in a high st…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808
info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krnica, Croatia
3
3
135 m²
2
ISTRIA, KRNICA - this modern low-energy villa surrounded by nature is located near the cente…
€698,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808
info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rakalj, Croatia
3
4
220 m²
2
Rakalj is a small town on the west coast of the Bay of Raska on the southeast coast of Istri…
€1,14M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808
info@dux-nekretnine.hr
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rakalj, Croatia
5
4
350 m²
Rakalj is a small town on the west coast of the Bay of Raska on the southeast coast of Istri…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808
info@dux-nekretnine.hr
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Prodol, Croatia
5
10
350 m²
2
Marčana, a village located north of Pula at the intersection of Pula-Labin and Vodnjan-Krnic…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808
info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Prodol, Croatia
4
2
155 m²
3
ISTRIA, FILIPANA Nice stone house with great potential! In a quiet village only 8km from M…
€291,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808
info@dux-nekretnine.hr
Villa 4 room villa
Krnica, Croatia
4
3
300 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Krnica, Croatia
4
4
340 m²
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Pinezici, Croatia
3
181 m²
1
Unfinished house in a peaceful location with a pool and garage, Krvavići (Marčana) Located i…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Marcana, Croatia
8
6
2
For sale a luxury adjoining villa under construction, located in a quiet location in the sub…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marcana, Croatia
9
5
2
For sale is a luxury villa located in a charming town in the heart of Istria. The villa has …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Rakalj, Croatia
4
3
350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marcana, Croatia
3
2
168 m²
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL