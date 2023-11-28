Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Marcana, Croatia

3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Marcana, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
A few minutes easy drive from the center of Pula this beautiful house was built in a high st…
€675,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krnica, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KRNICA - this modern low-energy villa surrounded by nature is located near the cente…
€698,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rakalj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rakalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Rakalj is a small town on the west coast of the Bay of Raska on the southeast coast of Istri…
€1,14M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rakalj, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rakalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Rakalj is a small town on the west coast of the Bay of Raska on the southeast coast of Istri…
€1,25M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Prodol, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Prodol, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Marčana, a village located north of Pula at the intersection of Pula-Labin and Vodnjan-Krnic…
€675,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Prodol, Croatia
4 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Prodol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
ISTRIA, FILIPANA Nice stone house with great potential! In a quiet village only 8km from M…
€291,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
Villa 4 room villa in Krnica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Krnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa in Krnica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Krnica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
€1,99M
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Pinezici, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Pinezici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished house in a peaceful location with a pool and garage, Krvavići (Marčana) Located i…
€240,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Marcana, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale a luxury adjoining villa under construction, located in a quiet location in the sub…
€700,000
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Marcana, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale is a luxury villa located in a charming town in the heart of Istria. The villa has …
€2,50M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Rakalj, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Rakalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A villa with a Roman swimming pool, located in the small Istrian tourist town of Rakalj, 1.5…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marcana, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Marčana is a settlement in Istria, Croatia, 15 kilometres northeast of Pula. It is located i…
€460,000
