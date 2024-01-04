Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Lecevica
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Lecevica, Croatia

1 property total found
2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Kladnjice, Croatia
2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Kladnjice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone house and agricultural land, Čvrljevo, 2509 m2 In Dalmatinska zagora, more precisely, …
€250,000
