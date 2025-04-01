Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Krsan
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Krsan, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Blaskovici, Croatia
3 room house
Blaskovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Kršan, a newly built modern storey house for sale in a quiet part of the municipalit…
$548,041
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Krsan, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes