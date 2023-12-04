Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Krapinske Toplice
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Krapinske Toplice, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house with Bedrooms in Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Krapinske toplice, Ribnjak str Detached family house of 120 m2 on a plot of 349 m2 built in…
€75,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Krapinske Toplice, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir