Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Klis
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Klis, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 464 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
€1,000,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Klis, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir