Houses for sale in Opcina Klis, Croatia

Villa 7 bedrooms in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 464 m²
€2,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vucevica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vucevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
€1,000,000
3 room house in Klis, Croatia
3 room house
Klis, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Klis, a house of 310m2 on a plot of 402m2 with an open panoramic view of Split and the fortr…
€375,000
9 room house in Klis, Croatia
9 room house
Klis, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 416 m²
Klis, detached house with 4 residential units, on a plot of 520 m2. Quality construction - …
€750,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Klis, Croatia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Klis, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY !!! For sale is a beautiful house located on a hill in one of the m…
€990,000
4 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Klis, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Klis, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
Klis, detached villa with a total area of 315m2 with a cultivated garden and outdoor pool on…
€1,50M
